HEATHERS Will Return to the West End and Launch Tour This Summer

Heathers the Musical returns to the stage with a double announcement. The hit show will make its return to the West End's Theatre Royal Haymarket from 21 June for a strictly limited 12 week run, while simultaneously launching its new touring production from 28 July, opening at Leeds Grand Theatre for three weeks, before spreading corn nuts throughout the UK.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high-octane black-comedy rock musical, based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, is back with a bang!

Westerberg High's Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody.

Heathers the Musical previously enjoyed two record-breaking seasons, launching at London's The Other Palace and transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018. It will return to the Theatre Royal Haymarket on 21 June and run for a strictly limited season until 11 September. Casting for the West End run will be announced in due course.

For Theatre Royal Haymarket, Danny Cohen, President of Access Entertainment, said: "We are keen to get the doors of the Theatre Royal Haymarket open as soon as possible. The energy of a sold-out performance in front of a live audience is like nothing else and we are delighted to be partnering with Bill Kenwright to achieve that on the very first day the government allows."

The new touring production will run in parallel to the West End production. Heathers the Musical will open in Leeds and visit cities throughout the UK, including Liverpool, Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, Birmingham, Canterbury, Bristol, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Milton Keynes, High Wycombe, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

The 2021 touring Class of Westerberg High includes Rebecca Wickes (Veronica Sawyer), Simon Gordon (JD), Maddison Firth (Heather Chandler), Merryl Ansah (Heather Duke), Lizzy Parker (Heather McNamara), Mhairi Angus, Andy Brady, Callum Connolly, Liam Doyle, Georgina Hagen, Bayley Hart, Kurt Kansley and Daisy Twells.

The award-winning writing team, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's hit musical adaptation enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York; the UK productions are directed by acclaimed its original off-Broadway director, Andy Fickman. Choreography is by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Learn more at www.trh.co.uk/whatson/heathers-the-musical.