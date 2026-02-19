Gus Kenworthy and SallyTM Join SUGAR DADDY Producing Team

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Olympic Team GB freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star and diabetes campaigner Sally have joined the producing team of Sam Morrison's acclaimed solo play SUGAR DADDY.

Kenworthy and Sally join previously announced co-producers Alan Cumming and Billy Porter, expanding an already extraordinary circle of artists and advocates championing the production as it prepares for its Off-West End run in London.

Kenworthy spoke candidly about Sugar Daddy in a recent interview with TNT Sports: “I saw this show and it's incredible. It's really funny, it's really heartfelt…I was just deeply, deeply moved by it and was just like, ‘How can I be involved?'”. “I have a platform and I would love to help amplify this show”.

Kenworthy joins the production as a co-producer, lending his voice and visibility to the show as this new version makes its London debut. He begins competing for Team GB in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe competition, Friday 20 February, from 9.30am GMT.

Joining Kenworthy is RuPaul's Drag Race UK star and diabetes campaigner Sallywho shares a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis with Morrison and has become a passionate advocate for awareness and community support. Sally will appear alongside Morrison at an exclusive Press Event on Thursday 19 February, 4pm, Underbelly Boulevard Soho, speaking about Sugar Daddy and their shared experiences navigating diabetes within the entertainment industry.

The event will also feature a video welcome from co-producer Alan Cumming, introductory remarks from Sam Morrison and critically acclaimed director Amrou Al-Kadhi, a live teaser performance from Sugar Daddy, and exciting additional press moments and interview opportunities with the team.

Sugar Daddy tells Sam Morrison's remarkable true story of queer love, loss and diabetes diagnosis. One summer, Sam met the sexy silver zaddy of his dreams. But in the midst of the pandemic, the love of his life tragically passed away. Searching for a way to survive his grief, Sam did the only thing he knew: he turned the unbearable into comedy. Done live on stage. In front of thousands of strangers. Some of them straight. All around the globe.

Sugar Daddy begins its five-week Off-West End run at Underbelly Boulevard Soho, from 5 March - 4 April 2026, with Press Night scheduled for Tuesday 10 March.