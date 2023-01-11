Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gordon Buchanan Announces 30 YEARS IN THE WILD THE ANNIVERSARY TOUR

The wildlife filmmaker has produced some of the most popular wildlife programmes on the BBC

Jan. 11, 2023  
Gordon Buchanan Announces 30 YEARS IN THE WILD THE ANNIVERSARY TOUR

After a sell-out tour last year, Gordon Buchanan is heading back on the road. One of the most prominent wildlife presenters and filmmakers working today, Gordon's journey is a remarkable story to tell.

Having produced some of the most popular wildlife programmes on the BBC, we have been able to see his passion for the animal kingdom and the unique ability he has for presenting such hidden animal worlds to an audience.

Gordon will be taking a look back at his incredible 30 years working both behind and in front of the camera. This will be a rare opportunity to discover what has driven his career and what are his most favourite wildlife encounters.

"The wildlife film-maker has a rich reserve of stories from which to pick for his live tour" The Times

Gordon is performing at 30 dates between March 14th and April 15th.




THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF CODSWALLOP Will Open at The Theatre at The Tabard This Month Photo
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF CODSWALLOP Will Open at The Theatre at The Tabard This Month
The phenomenon of reality television is gloriously brought to life in a new and original comedy spoof musical which will be staged in the New Year at The Theatre at the Tabard, Chiswick, from Monday 30th January until Thursday 2nd February 2023 and The Bread & Roses Theatre, Clapham, from 6th to 8th February 2023.
Theatre Royal Stratford East Announces Cast For VILLAGE IDIOT Photo
Theatre Royal Stratford East Announces Cast For VILLAGE IDIOT
Theatre Royal Stratford East has announced casting for their co-production with Nottingham Playhouse and Ramps on the Moon, the world premiere of Samson Hawkins’ new play VILLAGE IDIOT directed by Stratford East Artistic Director Nadia Fall.  
Cast Announced For THE OYSTER PROBLEM at Jermyn Street Theatre Photo
Cast Announced For THE OYSTER PROBLEM at Jermyn Street Theatre
Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the full cast of the world premiere of The Oyster Problem, the debut play by renowned historian and award-winning author Orlando Figes.
AFGHANISTAN IS NOT FUNNY Comes to the Arcola Theatre Next Month Photo
AFGHANISTAN IS NOT FUNNY Comes to the Arcola Theatre Next Month
Following critically acclaimed seasons at the Edinburgh, Hollywood and Adelaide Fringe Festivals in 2022, playwright Henry Naylor returns to The Arcola Theatre this year with the highly anticipated London premiere of his multi award-winning autobiographical new play, Afghanistan Is Not Funny.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Jonathan Bailey to Present THE SHOWSTOPPER on BBC Radio 2Jonathan Bailey to Present THE SHOWSTOPPER on BBC Radio 2
January 10, 2023

BBC Radio 2 has announced that star of stage and screen Jonathan Bailey is to present The Showstopper, looking at the impact to the theatre community of HIV in the 90s, and how this community reacted to it. To be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds in March.
Tickets from £48 for DANCE ME at Sadler's WellsTickets from £48 for DANCE ME at Sadler's Wells
January 10, 2023

Dance Me is an exclusive creation inspired by the rich and profound work of Montreal-based poet, artist and songwriter, Leonard Cohen.
RSC Opens Warm Hub at The Other PlaceRSC Opens Warm Hub at The Other Place
January 9, 2023

The Royal Shakespeare Company will run a Warm Hub in the foyer of The Other Place, home of the Company’s studio theatre, on Southern Lane in Stratford-upon-Avon, every Tuesday, 2-5pm between 10 January and 28 March.
Royal Albert Hall Appoints James Ainscough as New CEORoyal Albert Hall Appoints James Ainscough as New CEO
January 9, 2023

The Royal Albert Hall has announced the appointment of James Ainscough to the position of Chief Executive Officer.
Show of the Week: Get Tickets from £25 for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICALShow of the Week: Get Tickets from £25 for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
January 9, 2023

It's time to head back to Beverly Hills and experience one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time live on stage at it’s glamorous new home - the Savoy Theatre. Get ready to fall in love London as the record breaking box office smash-hit musical returns.
share