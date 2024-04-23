George Orwell's 1984 Will Be Staged at Theatre Royal Bath in and Adaptation By Ryan Craig

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The novel which has most influenced the 21st century is brought to the stage in a thrilling new version by Ryan Craig which comes to Theatre Royal Bath from 20 – 28 September 2024, followed by a UK tour to be announced.

On 4th April 1984, Winston Smith, comrade 6079, starts a diary. In a world where every action is painstakingly monitored and controlled, this simple act puts Winston's life in jeopardy. A clandestine love affair with co-worker Julia further enrages the authorities, but can they truly trust each other? And what of the mysterious O'Brien? Will he help them overthrow the regime, confront them with their most terrifying fears, or worse…?

Shocking and fantastical when first written in 1949, Orwell's novel has remained one of the most chillingly prescient novels of the last century.

Ryan Craig's recent work includes Charlotte and Theodore, which received its world premiere at the Ustinov Studio in February 2023. Nominated as Most Promising Playwright at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in 2005, he has gone on to win acclaim for The Holy Rosenbergs and Our Class at The National Theatre, The Glass Room and Filthy Business at Hampstead Theatre.

Director Lindsay Posner, one of the UK's most sought-after directors, returns to Bath fresh from the West End transfers of Noises Off and A View From The Bridge.

Further cast and creative team are still to be announced.