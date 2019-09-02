Gate Theatre Announces Casting for MEPHISTO and LAND WITHOUT DREAMS

Casting is announced for two upcoming Gate Theatre productions: MEPHISTO [A RHAPSODY] and LAND WITHOUT DREAMS (LANDET UDEN DRØMME)

MEPHISTO [A RHAPSODY]

by Samuel Gallet

Thursday 3 to Saturday 26 October. Press night 8 October.

Cast includes Leo Bill, Elizabeth Chan, Tamzin Griffin, Rebecca Humphries, Sean Jackson, Anna Maria Nabirye and Rhys Rusbatch.

MEPHISTO [A RHAPSODY] is a searing contemporary response to the cult Klaus Mann novel, based on the real life story of Gustaf Gründgens whose dreams of fame led him to betray everything, and at the peak of his career, perform Faust for Hitler. Translated by Chris Campbell, Samuel Gallet's urgent new play asks, what would you sacrifice to do the right thing?

Samuel Gallet's work as a playwright, poet and writer has seen his texts, published by Editions Espaces 34, translated into Spanish, French, German and English. Theatre-maker Kirsty Housley (The Encounter, Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran, A Tao Of Glass and I'm A Phoenix, Bitch) will direct.

Design by Basia Binkowska, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design by Helen Skiera, Assistant director is Kaleya Baxe, design assistant Amanda Ramasawmy and fight director Lisa Connell.

LAND WITHOUT DREAMS (LANDET UDEN DRØMME)

created by Fix&Foxy

Thursday 14 November to Saturday 7 December. Press Night 19 November.

The UK premiere of LAND WITHOUT DREAMS will star Temi Wilkey (The High Table and co-founder of PECS - The Drag King Collective)

Directed by Lise Lauenblad in London, with originating director and writer Tue Biering, this hopeful, funny and courageous new show by multi-award winning Copenhagen-based theatre company Fix&Foxy. This is the show to end your dystopian nightmares.

Driven by a strong social commitment, previous works by Fix&Foxy, who have created ground-breaking work across Northern Europe, include radical versions of Pretty Woman, Twin Peaks, and Friends.

Ellen McDougall, Artistic Director, says: "I am absolutely thrilled to be welcoming this fantastic group of actors to The Gate Theatre for the first two shows of our 40th Anniversary Season. In true Gate style, they represent some of the accomplished actors, alongside the most exciting new talent."





