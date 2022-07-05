Gary Barlow's A DIFFERENT STAGE Adds Extra Dates

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, composer and producer, Gary Barlow is bringing his theatrical one man stage show, A Different Stage, to London's West End, with more dates now on sale, due to unprecedented demand. Gary will now perform at The Duke of York's Theatre from 30 August to 25 September 2022.

A Different Stage premiered in February to a rapturous reception from his delighted fans. He has since played to sell-out audiences around the UK, including four very special shows at the community centre in his hometown of Frodsham, as well as York, Salford, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

After London's West End, the tour will continue around the UK & Ireland.

Full dates:

Truro Hall for Cornwall - 27 - 28 September

Salford The Lowry Lyric Theatre - 4 - 8 October

Newcastle Tyne Theatre - 11 & 12 October

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre - 19-21 October

Dublin Gaiety Theatre - 26 - 29 October

Southend Palace Theatre 1 - 4 November

Portsmouth New Theatre Royal - 7 - 11 November

Nottingham Playhouse - 13 - 15 November

A Different Stage, which Gary Barlow created with his long-time friend and collaborator, Tim Firth, is an intimate evening with Gary, as he recounts, with humour, some tears and unflinching honesty, his life story. Of course, along the way, there will be some music, but some of which will be a surprise to many.

Gary said: "Now I've done shows where it has just been me and a keyboard. I've done shows where I sit and talk to people. I've done shows where I've performed as part of a group. But this one, well, it's like all of those, but none of them. When I walk out this time, it's going to be a very different stage altogether."

Gary Barlow is one of Britain's most successful songwriters and record producers. As part of the group Take That, he has won eight BRIT Awards and sold over 45 million records. Aside from his achievements with Take That, he has also co-written and produced music for other renowned artists including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams.

In more recent years, Gary has also turned his attention to the world of theatre, composing the score for the hugely successful production of Finding Neverland, working alongside Tim Firth on Calendar Girls The Musical, and collaborating with Tim and his Take That bandmates on The Band, a record-breaking stage musical currently being adapted into a feature film.

A Different Stage is directed by Tim Firth, with design by Es Devlin, lighting by Bruno Poet and sound design by Gareth Tucker.