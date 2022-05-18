Gabriel Byrne Will Make His West End Debut in His Solo Show WALKING WITH GHOSTS

Walking with Ghosts, Gabriel Byrne's acclaimed solo show adapted from his best-selling memoir, will transfer to the Apollo Theatre. Making his West End debut, master storyteller and Hollywood star Byrne, will perform the show for a strictly limited season of just 14 performances from 6 - 17 September. Tickets are on sale now from www.withghosts.co.uk. Audiences are advised to book early to avoid disappointment as Walking with Ghosts will be in London for just 2 weeks before it heads to America.

The production opened at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin in February this year where it sold out. It received enormous critical and public acclaim. Byrne was described as a "master of his craft" (Sunday Times), "captivating" (Financial Times) and the production as "storytelling at its simple best" (Business Post).

Byrne's career as an actor, writer and director spanned both stage and screen. He has starred in over 80 films working with Hollywood's great and good. His work on Broadway has seen him win multiple awards and nominations including a Golden Globe for his role in the television drama In Treatment.

As a young boy growing up on the outskirts of Dublin, Gabriel Byrne sought refuge in a world of imagination among the fields and hills near his home, at the edge of a rapidly encroaching city. Moving between sensual recollection of childhood in a now almost vanished Ireland and a commentary on stardom in Hollywood and on Broadway, he reflects on a life's journey.

By turns hilarious and heartbreaking, Walking with Ghosts is a lyrical homage to the people and landscapes that ultimately shape our destinies.

Directed by three-time Emmy award-winning director Lonny Price, the creative team also includes Sinéad McKenna (set and lighting designer); Joan O'Clery (costume designer) and Sinéad Diskin (sound designer).

Gabriel Byrne said: "'It was a real joy to hear laughter in a theatre during the premiere run of Walking with Ghosts in Dublin. Although I've appeared several times on Broadway, I've always had an ambition to work on the West End stage. I'm looking forward immensely to the experience of performing at the beautiful Apollo Theatre.

I've chosen to be honest and unflinching in the recounting of a life from working class Dublin to Hollywood. Although rooted in the local, I hope the play has a universal resonance. What I want in the theatre is to be moved to laugh ... to be provoked ... to be changed. I think Walking with Ghosts sets out to fulfil that."

Lonny Price said: "I am thrilled we're bringing Gabriel Byrne's theatrical adaptation of his gorgeous memoir, Walking with Ghosts, to London. Not only is Gabriel one of the greatest actors of his generation, but his writing is funny, deeply moving, and wise."

The London performances of Walking with Ghosts are made possible by the support of Culture Ireland.

Gabriel Byrne started his acting career with Ireland's renowned Focus Theatre and Project Arts Centre. He later joined London's Royal Court Theatre and the Royal National Theatre, where he played leading roles before moving to the United States.

Byrne has worked with some of cinema's leading directors, including the Coen Brothers, Wim Wenders, Costa Gavras, Jim Jarmusch, Ken Loach, John Boorman, David Cronenberg and Bryan Singer. He has starred in more than 80 feature films including Excalibur, Miller's Crossing, Into the West, The Point of No Return, Little Women, Spider, The Usual Suspects, Dead Man, The End of Violence, The Man in the Iron Mask, Vanity Fair, Jindabyne and Wah-Wah.

On Broadway, he received a Tony Award nomination for his performance in Eugene O'Neill's A Moon for the Misbegotten. He won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Actor for his performance in another O'Neill play, A Touch of the Poet. In 2016, he starred opposite Jessica Lange in O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into Night. For his performance as James Tyrone, Gabriel received Best Actor nominations from the Tony Awards and Outer Critics Circle.

His television credits include Vikings, Quirke, Secret State (Channel 4) and Weapons of Mass Distraction (HBO). He was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for In Treatment at the 60th and 61st Emmy Awards. In 2008, he received a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series for the same role.

In 2019, Byrne was honoured by IFTA with a Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2021, he received the IFTA Best Actor Award for his latest film, Death of a Ladies' Man.