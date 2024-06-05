Further Cast Set for the UK Premiere of A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kalisha Amaris, Georgia Bradshaw Choolwe Laina Muntanga and Danielle Steers as "The Joplinaires" in the Tony Award® nominated hit musical A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin. The Joplinaires embody such trail blazers Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, as well as Joplin's backing vocalists, all of whom inspired her to become one of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s greatest legends.

They join the previously announced Tony Award nominee Mary Bridget Davies and Sharon Sexton in the title role of Janis Joplin. Mary will perform the role of Janis Joplin at all the evening performances, while Sharon will perform the role at all of the matinee performances.

A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin makes its UK premiere at the Peacock Theatre, Sadlers Wells’ home in the West End, running from 21 August until 28 September 2024. Tickets are on sale now.

Kalisha Amaris’s stage work includes: Sister Act playing the lead role 'Deloris Van Cartier' (English Theatre Frankfurt) and Respect: The Aretha Franklin Songbook (West End). Kalisha has also recorded vocals for Madonna's 2015 album Rebel Heart, and performed on Graham Norton's show with Sam Smith.

Georgia Bradshaw has appeared in Sunset Boulevard (Savoy Theatre, West End), Bat Out of Hell (International tour and West End), Bring It On the Musical (UK tour and Southbank Centre), 9 To 5 the Musical (UK and Ireland tour) and Dreamgirls (West End).

Choolwe Laina Muntanga is a recent graduate of Arts Educational. Her performing credits include the Pippin 50th Anniversary Concert (London Palladium) and Cheeky Little Brown (Stratford East). Prior to A Night With Janis Joplin, Choolwe will appear in The Bodyguard (Festival Ljubljana).

Danielle Steers most recently starred in Just For One Day (Old Vic), The Cher Show playing Cher (UK & Ireland tour), SIX (West End) as Catherine Parr, Bat Out of Hell (Manchester Opera House, West End & Broadway) where she originated the role of Zahara and Carmen in Sweet Charity(Donmar Warehouse).

A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin is a musical journey celebrating Janis Joplin and her biggest musical influences. Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Her unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made Joplin a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Audiences will enjoy Joplin’s favourites, including ‘Piece of My Heart,’ ‘Cry Baby’, ‘Me and Bobby McGee’ and many others.

A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin began in 2011 and was an immediate success, touring for the next 2 years and breaking box office records at nearly every theatre. In October 2013, the show opened on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre to rave reviews and has been touring the US ever since. The show also played in Japan in 2022 at the Tokyo International Forum Hall. Mary Bridget Davies played the role of Janis Joplin for both the touring and Broadway productions, receiving a Tony Award® nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her performance.

Janis Joplin’s sister, Laura Joplin, says A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin is a “full belted memory that drives joy into my heart and tears from my eyes” with The New York Times saying the show “rocks the house with a fervour that is riveting”.

A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin has a Book and direction by Randy Johnson, choreography by Patricia Wilcox (A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin – Broadway, Motown – Broadway, West End). Allison Coyne will be the Associate Director, with musical supervision and musical direction by Iestyn Griffiths. Casting is by Anne Vosser.

A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith and the estate of Janis Joplin and Jeffrey Jampol for Jam, Inc, with UK General Management by MPSI Ltd.

