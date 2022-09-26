Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Company Announced For Leeds Playhouse's Production of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

The show will premiere at Leeds Playhouse from 18 November 2022 â€“ 28 January 2023, ahead of a major UK Tour.

Sep. 26, 2022 
Leeds Playhouse has revealed the full company who will join previously announced Gareth Snook (Willy Wonka) in its exciting new production of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - THE MUSICAL, presented in association with Neal Street Productions & Playful Productions. The show will premiere at Leeds Playhouse from 18 November 2022 - 28 January 2023, ahead of a major UK Tour.

Roald Dahl's glorious story follows the adventure of five young people who find a golden ticket to head into the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory. The famous five golden ticket winners include Kazmin Borrer (Veruca Salt), best known for her starring role in both the UK tour and film version of the smash hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie; Teddy Hinde (Mike Teavee), who recently starred in Bird Brigade at The Other Palace; Marisha Morgan (Violet Beauregarde), known for her role in Top Boy on Netflix, and Robin SamÃµes Da Silva (Augustus Gloop), who recently starred in the UK tour of Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

The loving Bucket family all live happily together in a tiny house with only one bed, which the four grandparents share. Grandpa Joe will be played by Michael D'Cruze who will was part of Grace Not Dead Enough on ITV1; Grandpa George by Christopher Howell, who recently was part of The Witches of Eastwick in Concert (Sondheim Theatre); Grandma Josephine by Kate Milner Evans who performed as part of Brief Encounter at the Watermill Theatre; Grandma Georgina by Julie Mullins, who is widely known from starring in the hit Australian soap Neighbours; and Mrs Bucket by Leonie Spilsbury, who recently starred in the hit comedy-drama series Heartstopper on Netflix.

The fully company includes Lydia Bradd; Darcie Brown; Josh Donovan; Ewan Gillies - last seen at Leeds Playhouse in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang; Lucy Hutchinson; Patrick King; Jodie Knight; Jonathan Macdonald; Victoria Nicol; Katherine Picar; Lewis Rae; Emma Robotham-Hunt; Ty-Reece Stewart; and Natasha Volley.

The role of Charlie Bucket will be shared in Leeds by Amelia Minto; Isaac Sugden; Kayleen Nguema and Noah Walton, who all gained the role through an open call out.

Leeds Playhouse Artistic Director James Brining said: "We're thrilled to have assembled such a fantastic cast and creative team for this new version of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - THE MUSICAL in Leeds and for the UK tour. They are an exciting company that includes some brilliant fresh faces and rising stars with some hugely talented and experienced artists. I am really looking forward to working with them all in creating the world of this production. It is such a special story, loved by many generations, and we're seeking to create a joyful, spectacular production for all. It's a real privilege to have the opportunity to revisit the successful West End and Broadway versions and create a new production for audiences here in Leeds and on tour."

Directed by Leeds Playhouse's James Brining and adapted from Dahl's novel by David Greig, with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, this dazzling reinvention of the successful West End and Broadway musical will transport the show to mouth-watering new heights for audiences in Leeds.

Joining James in the creative team are Music Supervisor & Orchestrations David Shrubsole; Set & Costume Designer Simon Higlett; Choreographer Emily Jane Boyle; Musical Director Ellen Campbell; Lighting Designer Tim Mitchell; Sound Designer Mike Walker; Video Designer Simon Wainwright; Illusions Chris Fisher; Casting Director Jim Arnold (Jim Arnold Casting); Children's Casting Director Emily and LJ (Keston & Keston); Orchestral Management Sylvia Addison (Music Solutions Limited); Voice Coach Eleanor Manners; Associate Director Priya Patel Appleby; Associate Choreographer Natasha Volley; Associate Video Designer David Callanan; Rehearsal Pianist and Children's MD Jamie Noar; Assistant Director Karlene Wray and Voice Coach Eleanor Manners.

The scrumptious tale features memorable songs from the iconic 1970s film including 'The Candy Man' and 'Pure Imagination', plus new songs by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It also features an entrancing set created by award-winning designer Simon Higlett that will transform the Quarry stage at Leeds Playhouse into the chocolate-fuelled, magical and mysterious world of Willy Wonka's factory.

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl and the Warner Bros. film, this devilishly delicious tale of young golden ticket winner Charlie Bucket and wild confectionary wizard Willy Wonka will take audiences to a world of pure imagination.

This Leeds Playhouse production is presented in association with Neal Street Productions & Playful Productions.

Families are at the heart of the theatre experience at Leeds Playhouse and the Autumn/Winter 22 Season is jam-packed with half-term treats and festive offers. As well as enjoying the theatrical delights, families can make use of the theatre's child-friendly facilities, including its free creative play area, baby change and family toilets, highchairs and special catering options.


