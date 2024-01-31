Full Cast and Creative Team Set For Hope Mill Theatre's GYPSY Fundraising Concert

As previously announced, Jodie Prenger will star as Rose.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 1 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91
Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Photo 2 Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 3 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre Photo 4 Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre

Full Cast and Creative Team Set For Hope Mill Theatre's GYPSY Fundraising Concert

Hope Mill Theatre has revealed the full cast that will be joining the already-announced Jodie Prenger in a new one-night concert version of Gypsy, at the Opera House, Manchester on Sunday 25th February.

 

The concert will raise funds for Hope Mill Theatre's ‘Hope for the Future' fundraising campaign and will be directed by Joseph Houston and choreographed by William Whelton, the co-founders of Hope Mill.

 

Joining Jodie Prenger (Rose) in the cast will be Tom Lister as Herbie, Grace Mouat as Louise, May Tether as June, Divina De Campo as Mazeppa, Harriet Thorpe as Tessie Tura, Liz Fletcher as Electra, Idriss Kargbo as Tulsa, Peter Gunn as Pop/Mr Goldstone and Angela Lonsdale as Miss Cratchitt, Halle Brady as Baby June, Amelia Munshi as Baby Louise.

 

Performing alongside the principal cast will be students from Laine Theatre Arts; JACOB MORRISH, JOSH EGAN, HARVEY PEARCE, NAT INGHAM, CAMERON BOULTER, Holly Henderson, Ynez Williams, AISLING SHARKEY, GEORGIA CLEMENTS, ELOISE KNOWLES. And will feature students from Stagebox Theatre Academy.

 

The concert will feature a live 21-piece orchestra and joining Houston and Whelton on the creative team will be Charise Renouf - co-choreographer, Andrew Exeter - set design, Joseph Clayton - musical director, Aaron Dootson - lighting design, Matt Powell - projection design, Lorraine Bell - costume design, Paul Smith – sound design and Manny Crooks - dialect coach.

 

Gypsy, a musical fable, has a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and was suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee.

 

Get ready for a dazzling journey into the world of Gypsy, where dreams are big, and the spotlight is even brighter! Follow the relentless Rose as she propels her daughters June and Louise through the highs and lows of showbiz in this Broadway classic. With toe-tapping tunes, a remarkable cast, and a tale of ambition that will leave you breathless, Gypsy is a theatrical experience that steals the show. Lights up, curtains rise, and let the magic of Gypsy unfold before your eyes!

 

Songs include ‘Everything's Coming Up Roses', ‘Together (Wherever We Go)', ‘You Gotta Get a Gimmick' and ‘Rose's Turn'.

 

Joseph Houston said: “I am thrilled to share our exciting cast for our upcoming production of Gyspy. So many of the wonderful cast we have assembled have either performed in Hope Mill shows or have been supporters of the venue. It is also wonderful to be showcasing up and coming talent, with students from Laine Theatre Arts second year, as well as students from Stagebox. Audiences can expect all the magic and spectacle of a Hope Mill production, with full out choreography, wonderful costumes, soaring music, comedy, drama and a whole lot of heart. This is sure to be a special evening that you won't want to miss.”

 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Shakespeares Globe Issues Statement in Response to Non-Disabled Casting of Richard III Photo
Shakespeare's Globe Issues Statement in Response to Non-Disabled Casting of Richard III

Shakespeare's Globe has issued a statement in response to its decision to cast a non-diasabled actor as Richard III in its upcoming production.

2
Royal Ballets Melissa Hamilton and Businessman Michael Christou Launch Hamilton Christou P Photo
Royal Ballet's Melissa Hamilton and Businessman Michael Christou Launch Hamilton Christou Productions

Internationally recognised star of The Royal Ballet, Melissa Hamilton, and renowned businessman and property developer, Michael Christou, have announced the launch of Hamilton Christou Productions.

3
Jools Holland Announces Autumn Tour 2024 with Marc Almond Photo
Jools Holland Announces Autumn Tour 2024 with Marc Almond

Musical maestro Jools Holland and his famous Rhythm & Blues Orchestra have today announced the run of dates for their 2024 Autumn/Winter tour, with special guests Marc Almond and Toby Lee. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 2 February.

4
Equity and Independent Theatre Council Reach Agreement to Raise Pay 5% Every Year From 202 Photo
Equity and Independent Theatre Council Reach Agreement to Raise Pay 5% Every Year From 2024-2027

Equity and Independent Theatre Council (ITC) have agreed major improvements to pay and financial provisions for performers, stage management and choreographers. Learn more about the agreement here!

More Hot Stories For You

Equity and Independent Theatre Council Reach Agreement to Raise Pay 5% Every Year From 2024-2027Equity and Independent Theatre Council Reach Agreement to Raise Pay 5% Every Year From 2024-2027
The Hope Theatre Reveals Spring SeasonThe Hope Theatre Reveals Spring Season
Full Cast and Additional Performances Revealed For GREASE UK and Ireland TourFull Cast and Additional Performances Revealed For GREASE UK and Ireland Tour
Jordan Luke Gage and Laurie Kynaston Will Lead BARE: IN CONCERT at the London PalladiumJordan Luke Gage and Laurie Kynaston Will Lead BARE: IN CONCERT at the London Palladium

Videos

Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall Video
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Recommended For You