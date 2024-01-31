Full Cast and Creative Team Set For Hope Mill Theatre's GYPSY Fundraising Concert

Hope Mill Theatre has revealed the full cast that will be joining the already-announced Jodie Prenger in a new one-night concert version of Gypsy, at the Opera House, Manchester on Sunday 25th February.

The concert will raise funds for Hope Mill Theatre's ‘Hope for the Future' fundraising campaign and will be directed by Joseph Houston and choreographed by William Whelton, the co-founders of Hope Mill.

Joining Jodie Prenger (Rose) in the cast will be Tom Lister as Herbie, Grace Mouat as Louise, May Tether as June, Divina De Campo as Mazeppa, Harriet Thorpe as Tessie Tura, Liz Fletcher as Electra, Idriss Kargbo as Tulsa, Peter Gunn as Pop/Mr Goldstone and Angela Lonsdale as Miss Cratchitt, Halle Brady as Baby June, Amelia Munshi as Baby Louise.

Performing alongside the principal cast will be students from Laine Theatre Arts; JACOB MORRISH, JOSH EGAN, HARVEY PEARCE, NAT INGHAM, CAMERON BOULTER, Holly Henderson, Ynez Williams, AISLING SHARKEY, GEORGIA CLEMENTS, ELOISE KNOWLES. And will feature students from Stagebox Theatre Academy.

The concert will feature a live 21-piece orchestra and joining Houston and Whelton on the creative team will be Charise Renouf - co-choreographer, Andrew Exeter - set design, Joseph Clayton - musical director, Aaron Dootson - lighting design, Matt Powell - projection design, Lorraine Bell - costume design, Paul Smith – sound design and Manny Crooks - dialect coach.

Gypsy, a musical fable, has a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and was suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee.

Get ready for a dazzling journey into the world of Gypsy, where dreams are big, and the spotlight is even brighter! Follow the relentless Rose as she propels her daughters June and Louise through the highs and lows of showbiz in this Broadway classic. With toe-tapping tunes, a remarkable cast, and a tale of ambition that will leave you breathless, Gypsy is a theatrical experience that steals the show. Lights up, curtains rise, and let the magic of Gypsy unfold before your eyes!

Songs include ‘Everything's Coming Up Roses', ‘Together (Wherever We Go)', ‘You Gotta Get a Gimmick' and ‘Rose's Turn'.

Joseph Houston said: “I am thrilled to share our exciting cast for our upcoming production of Gyspy. So many of the wonderful cast we have assembled have either performed in Hope Mill shows or have been supporters of the venue. It is also wonderful to be showcasing up and coming talent, with students from Laine Theatre Arts second year, as well as students from Stagebox. Audiences can expect all the magic and spectacle of a Hope Mill production, with full out choreography, wonderful costumes, soaring music, comedy, drama and a whole lot of heart. This is sure to be a special evening that you won't want to miss.”