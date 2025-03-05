Full Cast Set for THE DA VINCI CODE at Salisbury Playhouse and Mercury Theatre Colchester

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wiltshire Creative and Mercury Theatre Colchester have revealed the full cast for Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel’s stage adaptation of Dan Brown’s best-selling thriller novel The Da Vinci Code. Chelsea Walker - making her Salisbury Playhouse debut – directs Sherry Baines (Sister Sandrine), Joe Bannister (Robert Langdon), Philip Bretherton (Teabing), Richard Clews (Jaques Sauniere), Joshua Griffin (Remy/Philip/The Clerk), Georgia-Mae Myers (Sophie Neveu), Louise Mai Newberry (Collet/Vernet/Volunteer), Anthony Ofoegbu (Bezu Fache) and Joe Pitts (Silas).

The production opens at Salisbury Playhouse on 15 April, with previews from 10 April, and runs until 3 May, ahead of its run at the co-producing venue, Mercury Theatre Colchester, from 7 - 24 May.

Chelsea Walker said today, “I’m thrilled to be directing The Da Vinci Code for Wiltshire Creative and the Mercury Theatre, Colchester. This brilliant adaptation captures perfectly the fast-paced thrill and intrigue of Dan Brown’s bestseller. We’ve assembled an excellent cast and creative team to bring it to life onstage and we can’t wait to share it with audiences.”

Dan Brown’s best-selling thriller novel comes alive in a way you’ve never seen before, in this electrifying stage adaptation written by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, the same writers who adapted the smash hit The Girl on the Train which played at Salisbury Playhouse in 2023.

Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu embark on a pulse-pounding quest across Europe. When a brutal murder in the Louvre Museum uncovers hidden clues within Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpieces, the duo must unravel a web of intrigue that could alter the course of history...

Uncover the twists and turns of ancient secrets, relentless rivals and coded messages in a quest to protect a secret that could change the world forever.

Comments