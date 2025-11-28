Full Cast Set for Maimuna Memon's MANIC STREET CREATURE

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The full cast has been revealed for Maimuna Memon’s Manic Street Creature. The production directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward runs at Kiln Theatre, 5 – 28 March.

Reprising their roles are Rachel Barnes as Heidi, Harley Johnston as Raz and Olivier Award-winner Maimuna Memon as Ria, joined by Sam Beveridge as Finn.

Maimuna Memon said today, “I am so excited to be bringing Manic Street Creature to Kiln - a theatre which produces some of the most inspiring and inclusive new work. This show means a great deal to me, and I am extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to share the story once more, alongside such an incredibly talented creative team and cast.”

When you’re the one keeping everything together, how do you stop yourself from falling apart? Ria is a singer-songwriter. She’s talented. She’s ambitious. And she’s driven - quite literally - all the way from Lancashire to London, to start afresh in Camden Town.

Charting the rise and fall of a rollercoaster relationship, Ria is recording her debut album with her band. But the more the tracks progress, the more music and memory collide…

This soaring piece of gig theatre from Olivier Award winner Maimuna Memon brings a raw and powerful insight into first love, co-dependence and mental health care - but most of all, how music can help us start again.

The critically acclaimed, multi award-winning Manic Street Creature returns to the stage in a new production for a limited run at Kiln Theatre. This production is generously supported by Adam Kenwright.