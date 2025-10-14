Full Cast Set For UK Premiere of DANIEL'S HUSBAND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plastered Productions has announced the full cast for Michael McKeever's hit off-Broadway play DANIEL'S HUSBAND which will make its UK Premiere at the Marylebone Theatre in London for a limited season from 4 December 2025 – 10 January 2026, directed by Alan Souza. There will be a national press night on 9 December 2025.

David Bedella (three-time Olivier Award winner for & Juliet, In the Heights & Jerry Springer: The Opera), Luke Fetherston (Big Mood, Channel 4), Raiko Gohara (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Netflix), Joel Harper-Jackson (Cock, Ambassadors Theatre) and Liza Sadovy (Olivier Award win for Cabaret, The KitKat Club, West End) will star as Barry, Mitchell, Trip, Daniel, and Lydia respectively.

An unflinching look at the nature of love. DANIEL'S HUSBAND asks us—among other things— to consider where our strongest convictions live: in our hearts or in our minds.

Daniel and Mitchell live a meticulously curated life; they have successful careers, a beautifully appointed home, devoted friends, and a profound love for one another. But an unexpected crisis jeopardises their boundlessly bright future, shaking the foundation of their relationship and testing the strength of their devotion. DANIEL'S HUSBAND wrestles with the nature of commitment and the complexities of our intricately layered beliefs.

Plastered Productions believes in the power of theatre to amplify voices, bridge divides, and act as a catalyst for compassion; we make plays with purpose. In that light, we know that DANIEL'S HUSBAND is the perfect play for our inaugural production in London. We hope that this production inspires vital reflections on the nature of marriage, companionship, and the morality of our choices in the face of uncertainty.

DANIEL'S HUSBAND had its world premiere at Wilton Manors' Island City Stage in 2015, and won three Carbonell Awards, including Best New Work. In 2017 the show was produced by the historic Cherry Lane Theatre in New York City, where it was nominated for an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Work and returned in 2018 to New York City in a commercial production at The Westside Theatre Upstairs. It has since had various productions across the United States and around the world.

DANIEL'S HUSBAND will be directed by Alan Souza with set & costume design by Justin Williams, lighting design by Jamie Platt, sound design by Sarah Weltman, casting by Arthur Carrington, and artwork by Steph Pyne Design.