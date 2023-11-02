Full Cast Set For THE SMARTEST GIANT IN TOWN at St. Martin's Theatre

The production will return for Christmas at the St Martin's Theatre from 02 December – 07 January.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo 4 Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED

Full Cast Set For THE SMARTEST GIANT IN TOWN at St. Martin's Theatre

Following the announcement earlier this year that Fierylight and Little Angel Theatre's musical adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's classic story, The Smartest Giant in Town will play on the West End this festive season, casting is now confirmed for this Christmas production. 

 

With the talented puppeteers from the highly successful tour continuing their roles, Duane Gooden will play the titular Giant with James Keningale, Nix Wood and Nick Wray playing multiple roles.

 

Nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Family Show, the production has just completed a successful UK tour where it was enjoyed by children across the country.

The Smartest Giant in Town, will return for Christmas at the St Martin's Theatre from 02 December – 07 January where it will once again play in tandem with The Mousetrap which has run at the theatre since 1974. 

 

The Smartest Giant in Town is a heart-warming and vibrant story about friendship and helping those in need. Little Angel artistic director Samantha Lane, and award-winning musician Barb Jungr bring the bestselling book to life in this musical, puppet-filled adventure. This production previously toured during 2022, and the most recent tour ran until February 2023.

 

George wishes he wasn't the scruffiest giant in town. So when he sees a new shop selling giant-sized clothes, he decides it's time for a new look: smart trousers, smart shirt, stripy tie, shiny shoes. Now he's the smartest giant in town . . . until he bumps into some animals who desperately need his help – and his clothes!

 

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are the UK's leading picture book partnership. Their books together, which include modern classics The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child, are popular globally and have sold over 75 million copies worldwide. The Smartest Giant in Town was first published by Macmillan Children's Books in 2002.   

 

The Smartest Giant in Town has been adapted and directed for the stage by Little Angel artistic director Samantha Lane, and award-winning musician Barb Jungr, who has also composed new music for the production.  Set and costumes are designed by KATE BUNCE, puppets are designed by Judith Hope with lighting design by SHERRY COENEN.

 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: GENERATIONS: THREE SHORT BALLETS, Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House Photo
Review: GENERATIONS: THREE SHORT BALLETS, Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House

Northern Ballet presents the Generations: Three Short Ballets triple bill at the Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House as part of its national tour this autumn.

2
British And International Soloists Announced For THE NUTCRACKER, SWAN LAKE & SLEEPING Photo
British And International Soloists Announced For THE NUTCRACKER, SWAN LAKE & SLEEPING BEAUTY UK Tour

Raymond Gubbay Limited has announced the British and international soloists for Varna International Ballet and Orchestra who will be touring in early 2024, as part of their return to UK after a hugely successful debut in 2023. 

3
DREAMING AND DROWNING Announced At Bush Theatre Photo
DREAMING AND DROWNING Announced At Bush Theatre

Rehearsals begin for 'Dreaming and Drowning' at Bush Theatre. A WoLab production in association with Bush Theatre. Written and Directed by Kwame Owusu. Performed by Tienne Simon.

4
Royal Theatrical Fund Announces One-off Emergency Crisis Grant For All Who Work In The Ent Photo
Royal Theatrical Fund Announces One-off Emergency Crisis Grant For All Who Work In The Entertainment Business

The Royal Theatrical Fund announces a one-off emergency crisis grant for all who work in the entertainment business. The grant is open for applications starting November 1, 2023. This initiative aims to support those unable to meet their essential needs due to unforeseen circumstances. The RTF has already assisted over 3000 people and awarded over £1.7 million through the Fleabag Support Fund. They will continue to work with theatrical charities to reach those in need.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed! Video
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Video
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
SIX

Recommended For You