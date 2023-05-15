Full Cast Revealed For the West End Transfer of CRAZY FOR YOU

Full casting has been confirmed for the West End transfer of Chichester Festival Theatre's sublime new production of Crazy For You. The classic Gershwin musical which is brought to life on stage by the renowned, multi-Tony and Olivier award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman, will play a strictly limited 6-month season at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London, with performances beginning on Saturday 24 June 2023 (Press Night: Monday 3 July). Tickets are now on sale at www.CrazyForYouMusical.com

As previously announced, Crazy For You will star Charlie Stemp, the Olivier-nominated star of Half a Sixpence and Mary Poppins as Bobby Child, Carly Anderson, star of Wicked as Polly Baker, and Drama Desk Award winner Tom Edden as Bela Zangler, following their critically acclaimed performances in the celebrated, sold-out production at Chichester Festival Theatre last summer.

They will be joined in the West End by Natalie Kassanga (Dreamgirls) as Irene Roth, Mathew Craig (We Will Rock You) as Lank Hawkins, Duncan Smith (White Christmas) as Everett Baker, Marilyn Cutts (Funny Girl) as Lottie Child, Sam Harrison (Les Misérables) as Eugene Fodor, Rina Fatania (The Killing of Sister George) as Patricia Fodor, Jack Wilcox (Anything Goes) as Standby Bobby Child, and Kayleigh Thadani, Kate Parr, Lila Anderson, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Imogen Bowtell, Laura Hills, Ella Valentine, Tara Yasmin, Marc Akinfolarin, Lucas Koch, Philip Bertioli, Jason Battersby, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Nicholas Duncan, Nathan Elwick, Liam Wrate, Joshua Nkemdilim, Nell Martin, Bradley Trevethan, Bethan Downing, Ryan Jupp, Jinny Gould, George Bray.

He's a fish out of water and she's a real catch.

Theatre mad Bobby Child is torn between his showbusiness dreams and running the family bank. He reluctantly heads west to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a theatre's mortgage, only to fall for the theatre owner's daughter, Polly. Desperate to prove his good faith, Bobby decides to put on a show - complete with dancers from the glamorous Zangler Follies in New York City - to save the theatre, renew the town and hopefully win Polly's love.

With a riotously entertaining book by Ken Ludwig and overflowing with glorious Gershwin melodies (including Someone to Watch Over Me, I Got Rhythm and They Can't Take That Away from Me), this production is a joyful celebration 'blessed with ingenious, sparkling choreography from Susan Stroman, which sends you out on a high from the joy of music and dance' (Financial Times.) The original production of Crazy For You won several Tony and Olivier Awards, including Best Musical.

Direction and choreography by multi-Tony and Olivier award winner Susan Stroman, with book by Olivier Award winning Ken Ludwig, this spectacular production transfers from a sell-out season at the Chichester Festival Theatre.

Crazy For You is produced by Joey Parnes, Sally Horchow, Michael Harrison with Crossroads Live, Nick Thomas and Bob Boyett.