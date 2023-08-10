Full Cast Revealed For the UK Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

The tour kicks off at Palace Theatre, Manchester, 11 – 23 September 2023.
POPULAR
Full casting has been announced for the UK tour of the Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR.
Previously announced, the lead cast will include Ian McIntosh (Jesus), Shem Omari James (Judas) and Hannah Richardson (Mary). They are joined by Ryan O'Donnell (Pilate), Jad Habchi (Caiaphas) and Matt Bateman (Annas).
Julian Clary will play the role of Herod during the initial 2023 dates including Manchester (11 – 23 September), Newcastle (26-30 September), Aberdeen (10 – 14 October), Glasgow (16 – 21 October) and Liverpool (23– 28 October).
Further cast will include Jasmine Jules Andrews (Ensemble), Pàje Campbell (Ensemble), Louise Francis (Ensemble/Soul Singer), Francis Foreman (Ensemble/Priest), Megan Bryony G (Ensemble/Mob Leader), Joshua Hawkins (Ensemble/Peter), Darius J James (Ensemble/Priest), Cassandra Lee (Ensemble/Soul Singer), Stephen Lewis-Johnston (Ensemble), Charlie McCullagh (Ensemble/Alternate Jesus), Jago Mottart (Ensemble), Mia Musakambeva (Ensemble/Soul Singer), Timothy Roberts (Ensemble/Priest), Luke Street (Ensemble/Simon/ Alternate Judas), Timo Tatzber (Ensemble/Herod) and Jordan Michael Todd (Ensemble).
Completing the company will be Carla Bertran (Swing/Dance Captain), Daniel Bowskill (Swing/Fight Captain), Myla Carman (On-Stage Swing) and Christopher Tendai (Swing/Resident Choreographer).
Produced by David Ian for Crossroads Live and Work Light Productions who present the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR embarks on a 2023/24 UK tour opening at Manchester's Palace Theatre from 11 September 2023. It will then visit Newcastle, Hull, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Plymouth, Wolverhampton, Bradford, Nottingham, Ipswich, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leicester, Stoke, Bromley, Inverness, Bristol, Crawley, Southampton, Norwich, Eastbourne, Birmingham, Truro, Oxford, Wimbledon, Woking, Sunderland, Canterbury, Sheffield, Llandudno, Southend, Torquay, Dartford, Cheltenham and Blackpool*. Further tour dates are to be announced.
Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this production was reimagined by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre where it originated and is helmed by director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie. Completing the creative team is design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Tom Deering.
A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR'S iconic 1970s rock score was originally released as a concept album and opened on Broadway in 1971 at the Mark Hellinger Theatre. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time. Jesus Christ Superstar has been reproduced regularly around the world in the years since its first appearance, with performances including a Broadway revival in 2012, an ITV competition TV show called Superstar that led to casting Ben Forster as Jesus in an arena tour of the show, and a production at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre celebrating 45 years since the musical's Broadway debut.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.
This production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020. The UK Tour runs in tandem with the hugely successful North America tour of the production which has to date played over 700 performances in over 90 venues since the tour opened in October 2019.
The 2023-2024 UK Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by David Ian for Crossroads Live and Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.
For additional information about this production, please visit www.jesuschristsuperstar.com
2023
Palace Theatre, Manchester
11 – 23 September 2023
www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester
Newcastle Theatre Royal
26-30 September 2023
New Theatre, Hull
02 – 07 October 2023
Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre
10 – 14 October 2023
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre
Glasgow Kings Theatre
16 – 21 October 2023
www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow
Liverpool Empire
23– 28 October 2023
www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire
Milton Keynes Theatre
30 October – 04 November 2023
www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre
Plymouth Theatre Royal
06 – 11 November 2023
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
14– 18 November 2023
Bradford Alhambra Theatre
27 November – 2 December 2023
www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/venues/the-alhambra-theatre
2024
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
08 – 13 January 2024
Regent Theatre, Ipswich
15 – 20 January 2024
Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
29 January – 03 February 2024
Edinburgh Playhouse
06 – 10 February 2024
www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse
Leicester Curve
12 – 17 February 2024
Regent Theatre, Stoke
19 – 24 February 2024
www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre
Churchill Theatre, Bromley
26 February - 2 Mar 2024
Eden Court Theatre, Inverness
5 - 9 March 2024
Bristol Hippodrome
11 – 16 March 2024
www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome
The Hawth, Crawley
18 – 23 March 2024
www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth
Southampton Mayflower Theatre
25-30 March 2024
Norwich Theatre Royal
08 – 13 April 2024
Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
15 – 20 April 2024
www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/venue/congress-theatre
Birmingham Hippodrome
22-27 April 2024
Hall For Cornwall, Truro
30 April - 4 May 2024
New Theatre, Oxford
06 – 11 May 2024
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford
New Wimbledon Theatre
13-18 May 2024
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
03 – 08 June 2024
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre
Sunderland Empire Theatre
11 – 15 June 2024
www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire
Canterbury Marlowe
17 - 22 June 2024
Sheffield Lyceum
24–29 June 2024
www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/lyceum
On sale soon
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
01-06 July 2024
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
9 – 13 July 2024
Princess Theatre, Torquay
16 – 20 July 2024
www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay
Orchard Theatre, Dartford
22 – 27 July 2024
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
05-10 August 2024
Blackpool Winter Gardens
12 – 17 August 2024
www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk
Further tour dates to be announced.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You