Full Cast Announced For Livestreamed Reading Of ROMEO AND JULIET

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Show Must Go Online today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed performed reading of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The streaming will be live on Wednesday 27 May, 7pm BST below:

Robert Myles directs Gabriel Akamo (Prince Escalus), Gethin Alderman (Ensemble), Michael Bertenshaw (Capulet), Ashley Byam (Swing), Jonathan Cobb (Paris), Evangeline Dickson (Romeo), David Djemal (Benvolio), Kate Donnachie (Swing), Claire-Marie Hall (Montague), Sulin Hasso (Juliet), George Jones (Tybalt), Gilly Kelleher (Nurse), Melanie Lam (Ensemble), Andy McLeod (Friar Laurence), Azaan Symes (Ensemble), Adam Turns (Mercutio), Samantha Wendorf (Lady Capulet), and Natalie Winter (Ensemble).

Robert Myles today said, "This is one of the world's most famous plays, and we're so excited to tackle it in this new medium. We have a fantastic cast, and there are some great set-pieces, huge moments, famous lines, and challenging scenes when you're telling this story over Zoom. The hardest moments yield the most creative solutions! It's a timeless story of love in all its forms, of division, and it goes on this extraordinary journey from raucous comedy to romance to thriller to crime drama."

Upcoming performances:

All performances will be streamed live from 7pm BST on Wednesdays.

27 May 2020 Romeo and Juliet (1595)

03 June 2020 A Midsummer Night's Dream (1595)

10 June 2020 King John (1596)

17 June 2020 The Merchant of Venice (1596-1597)

24 June 2020 Henry IV, Part 1 (1596-1597)

01 July 2020 The Merry Wives of Windsor (1597)

08 July 2020 Henry IV, Part 2 (1597-1598)

15 July 2020 Much Ado About Nothing (1598-1599)

22 July 2020 Henry V (1599)

29 July 2020 Julius Caesar (1599)

05 August 2020 As You Like It (1599-1600)

12 August 2020 Hamlet (1599-1601)

19 August 2020 Twelfth Night (1601)

26 August 2020 Troilus and Cressida (1600-1602)

02 September 2020 Measure for Measure (1603-1604)

09 September 2020 Othello (1603-1604)

16 September 2020 All's Well That Ends Well (1604-1605)

23 September 2020 King Lear (1605-1606)

30 September 2020 Timon of Athens (1605-1606)

07 October 2020 Macbeth (1606)

14 October 2020 Antony and Cleopatra (1606)

21 October 2020 Coriolanus (1608)

28 October 2020 The Winter's Tale (1609-1611)

04 November 2020 Cymbeline (1610)

11 November 2020 The Tempest (1610-1611)

18 November 2020 Henry VIII (1612-1613)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You