Full Cast Announced For BONNIE & CLYDE at The Garrick Theatre

The full cast has been announced for BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL at The Garrick Theatre reuniting stars Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage as the titular pair alongside the Olivier Award winning Georgie Maguire reprising his role as 'Buck Barrow' and West End star Jodie Steele as Blanche Barrow, with Olivier Award nominated Cleve September returning as 'Ted' and Dom Hartley-Harris as Preacher. BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL opens Saturday 4 March 2023 for a strictly limited 11-week season. Tickets on sale now at www.bonnieandclydemusical.com.

The cast is completed Robbie Scotcher, Alexander Evans, Kit Esuruoso, Barney Wilkinson, Lauren Jones, Julie Yammanee, Pippa Winslow, Chloe Saunders, Charlie McCullagh, Sydnie Hocknell and Michael Cortez.

Frances Mayli McCann is an Olivier Award nominated actress, who originated the role of 'Kylah' in "Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour". Her other West End credits include 'Heather McNamara' in "Heathers" at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, 'The Mistress' in "Evita" at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and 'Eponine' in the UK and International Tour of "Les Misérables". On television Frances can be seen in BBC/ABC's Silverpoint.

Jordan Luke Gage is best known for originating the role of 'Romeo' in the Olivier Award winning "&Juliet" at The Shaftesbury Theatre. His other West End credits include 'Strat' in "Bat Out Of Hell" at The Dominion Theatre and 'JD' in "Heathers" at Theatre Royal Haymarket. His television credits include playing 'Adrian Barber' in ITV's Cilla, and 'Luc' in Cucumber on Channel 4.

George Maguire is the winner for the Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his performance as 'Dave Davies' in "Sunny Afternoon". He reprises his role as 'Buck Barrow' in "Bonnie & Clyde The Musical", his other theatre credits include "35mm: A Musical Exhibition" at The Other Palace Studio, "Oliver!" at the London Palladium and the European tour of "Rent".

Jodie Steele's West End credits include 'Heather Chandler' in "Heathers" at Theatre Royal Haymarket and The Other Palace, 'Sheila' in "Hair" at The London Palladium" as well as "War of the Worlds" at the Dominion Theatre. On tour she has appeared as 'Katherine Howard' in "SIX", 'Elphaba' in "Wicked" and 'Sherrie' in "Rock of Ages". Her recent theatrical credits also include 'Beth' in "Rehab The Musical" at The Playground Theatre and 'Kimberley/Hilary' in "But I'm A Cheerleader" at the Turbine Theatre. On television she has appeared in BBC One's "Eastenders" as well as ITV's "Emmerdale" and "Professor T".

Cleve September reprises his role as 'Ted' in "Bonnie & Clyde The Musical". He is perhaps best known for his Olivier Nominated performance as 'Philip Hamilton/John Laurens' in the original West End cast of "Hamilton" at the Victoria Palace Theatre. His other theatre credits include "Jesus Chris Superstar" at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, "Annie Get Your Gun" at the Crucible Theatre, "In The Heights" at Kings Cross Theatre and "The Last Days of Troy" at The Globe Theatre.

Dom Hartley-Harris most recently appeared in the West End as 'George Washington' in "Hamilton" at the Victoria Palace Theatre, his other West End credits include "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" at the Aldwych Theatre and "Bat Out of Hell" at the London Coliseum. His other credits include playing 'Curtis Taylor Jr.' in the UK Tour of "Dreamgirls", 'Collins' in "RENT" at the Hope Mill Theatre", 'Ratsey' in "Moonfleet" at Salisbury Playhouse.

The crew is made up of Company Manager Rhian Thomas, Stage Manager Sam Rixon, Deputy Stage Manager Grace Currie, Assistant Stage Manager Kira Marks, Assistant Stage Manager Benjamin Mason-Foster, Sound 1 Harry Greatorex, Head of Wardrobe Ariane Nunan, Deputy Wardrobe Poppy Camden, Head of Wigs, Hair and Make Up Mark Lewitt and Deputy Wigs Hair and Make Up Katie Steel.

The band is comprised of Musical Director Nick Barstow, Assistant Musical Director Honor Halford Mcleod, Bass Guitar Annie Blake, Guitar Daniel Vildosola, Drums Zach Okonkwo, Violin Clodagh Kennedy and Woodwind Claire McInerny.

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and the Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country. The show features the songs "Raise A Little Hell", "This World Will Remember Me" and "Made In America".



When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame, combined with a desperate need to lift themselves out of the endless banality and poverty of West Dallas, set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behaviour turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer.

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL has a book by Ivan Menchell (Blended [movie], The Cemetery Club, Death Note The Musical), a Tony Award nominated score by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlett Pimpernel), lyrics by Don Black (Tell Me On a Sunday, Sunset Boulevard, Mrs Henderson Presents), arrangements and orchestrations by John McDaniel (Patti LuPone: Live, Annie Get Your Gun). The production will be directed by Nick Winston (Director of the feature film Tomorrow Morning, MAME, The Royal Variety Performance) with Set and Costume Design by Philip Witcomb (Atlantis, Stones In His Pockets, MAME), Musical Supervision from Katy Richardson (SIX, Rent, Jersey Boys), Lighting Design by Zoe Spurr (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, Hamlet at Theatre Royal Windsor), Sound Design by Tom Marshall (The Drifter's Girl, Nativity The Musical, Curtains), Video Design by Nina Dunn (The Shark Is Broken, Lazuli Sky), Casting Director Jim Arnold CDG (Wicked, The Prince of Egypt), Production Manager Phil McCandlish (Curtains, Rock of Ages), Orchestrations and Copying Jen Green (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, Dr Dolittle), Wigs and Hair Designer Darren Ware (The Rocky Horror Show, Matthew Bourne's The Midnight Bell), Associate Director/Choreographer Alexzandra Sarmiento (42 Balloons, But I'm A Cheerleader, ICON: The K-Pop Musical), Associate Director/Choreographer Annie Guy (Michael Ball & Alfie Boe: Together, Bonnie & Clyde In Concert), Orchestra Fixer Rich Morris (American Idiot, Jesus Christ Superstar), Costume Supervisor Hayley Pursey and Props Supervision by Propworks (2:22 A Ghost Story, Pretty Woman).

DLAP Group is an Olivier-Award winning production company with West End and UK Touring works including "Bonnie and Clyde in Concert", "Rock of Ages," "Company," "Fame," "Curtains," and "The Wedding Singer."