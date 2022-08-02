Full Cast Announced For BLOOD BROTHERS, Including the Return of Niki Colwell Evans and Sean Jones

Bill Kenwright's legendary, award-winning production of the international smash hit musical, BLOOD BROTHERS returns to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this autumn. The much-loved musical, performed to sell-out houses on its recent UK tour and returns with gusto from 13 - 17 September 2022.

Wolverhampton favourite Niki Colwell Evans and Sean Jones, continue in the iconic roles of Mrs Johnstone and Mickey Johnstone respectively.

Niki Colwell Evans first rose to fame in 2007 when she reached the semi-final of series 4 of The X Factor UK mentored by Louis Walsh. After her debut solo single 'Love Me No More' in 2008, she went on to play the iconic role Mrs Johnstone in BLOOD BROTHERS at The Phoenix Theatre between 2008-2009 and in 2010 where she received rave reviews from critics. Following on from this she performed in the pantomime Cinderella as the Fairy Godmother at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (2009 - 2010) as well as Snow White and Jack And The Beanstalk. She also toured to Wolverhampton in the UK & Ireland tour of Kinky Boots as Trish (UK Tour 2018/21). She played the role of Paulette in the musical adaptation of Legally Blonde (UK Tour 2012) receiving high acclaim for her performance as Elle's sassy confidante. Over the years, Niki has toured as a solo singer with pop stars such as Sonia, Lonnie Gordon, Big Fun and Yell. In 2016, she performed at the Queen's 90th celebrations at Windsor Castle alongside Dame Helen Mirren, Damien Lewis, Andrea Boccelli, Katherine Jenkins, Gary Barlow, Kylie Minogue and many more.

Sean Jones is thrilled to be returning to the part of Mickey in BLOOD BROTHERS. He has had a long and successful association with the role since 1999, having played it in both West End and touring productions to critical acclaim. His other stage credits include: Aladdin; Sleeping Beauty, Peter Pan; Macbeth (UK Tour and Singapore); and Jacqueline's Wilson's world premiere of Wave Me Goodbye (Theatr Clwyd). His TV credits include Emmerdale, The Royal Today, Hollyoaks and The Chase.

Joining the cast for the Autumn tour are Jay Worley (Eddie), Richard Munday (Narrator) and Timothy Lucas (Sammy). They will join previous cast members; Paula Tappenden (Mrs Lyons), Tim Churchill (Mr Lyons), Carly Burns (Linda), Nick Wilkes (Policeman/Teacher), Josh Capper (Neighbour), Grace Galloway (Donna Marie/Miss Jones), Melissa Potts (Brenda), Andy Owens (Perkins) and Jacob Yolland (Bus Conductor).

Written by award-winning playwright Willy Russell, few musicals have been received with such acclaim as the multi-award-winning BLOOD BROTHERS. Considered 'one of the best musicals ever written' (Sunday Times), Bill Kenwright's production surpassed 10,000 performances in London's West End, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone. It has been affectionately christened the 'Standing Ovation Musical', as inevitably it "brings the audience cheering to its feet and roaring its approval" (Daily Mail).

This epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981, before opening atâ€¯The Liverpool Playhouseâ€¯in 1983. The musical has since triumphed across the globe, completing sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan, and scooping up four awards for Best Musical in London and seven Tony Award nominations on Broadway.

The superb score includes A Bright New Day,â€¯Marilyn Monroeâ€¯and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It's Not True.

BLOOD BROTHERS tells the captivating and moving tale of twins separated at birth, who grow up on the opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with tragic consequences.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet. It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again - this time with twins! In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show's shattering climax.

Willy Russellâ€¯is undeniably one of this country's leading contemporary dramatists. His countless credits include Educating Rita and Shirley Valentine. Educating Rita, originally commissioned by theâ€¯Royal Shakespeare Company, enjoyed a two-year run in the West End and was made into a movie starringâ€¯Michael Caineâ€¯andâ€¯Julie Walters. Shirley Valentine also made the move from stage to screen in an enormously popular film starringâ€¯Pauline Collins and Tom Conti.

Tickets for BLOOD BROTHERS from Tuesday 13 - Saturday 17 September 2022 are on sale now at grandtheatre.co.uk.