Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman Will Star in FRANKIE & BEAUSY at Crazy Coqs and 54 Below

Frances & Norman will return to Crazy Coqs on June 6 at 7pm & 9.15pm, followed by two nights at 54 Below, New York on November 10 & 11 at 7pm.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 1 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 2 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 3 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 4 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

Frankie & Beausy met at a train station in Scotland 26 years ago on Valentine's Day.
Frankie a Broadway performer & Edinburgh Festival survivor. Beausy, a shy musical theatre lover from Scotland. Their long loving friendship is celebrated in songs from 'Brigadoon' to Broadway and from the Highlands to Hollywood.

Following their sold out shows earlier in the year, Frances & Norman will return to Crazy Coqs on June 6 at 7pm & 9.15pm, followed by two nights at 54 Below, New York on November 10 & 11 at 7pm.

Frances Ruffelle (Frankie) originated the role of Eponine in 'Les Miserables', in London & Broadway winning the coveted Tony Award. Frances has performed in many musicals and plays including Roxy in' Chicago', Queenie in 'The Wild Party" and Piaf in Pam Gem's 'Piaf'.

Frances is also a recording artist, composer and writer with her first penned play 'I Can Die Too' beginning with a workshop production this autumn in London. Frances' solo cabaret won New York's Bistro cabaret award.

Norman Bowman (Beausy) is currently appearing as Sam in 'Mamma, Mia!' in the West End. He will soon be seen as Sir William Herbert alongside Jude Law's Henry VIII in the feature film 'Firebrand' premiering at the Cannes Film Festival this month. Other leading roles include...Marius in 'Les Miserable', Danny in 'Grease', Munkustrap in 'Cats' and Sky in 'Guys & Dolls'. Norman is also a Celebrant and lover of Shakespeare.

Creative credits
Created and staged by Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman
Directed by Paul Baker
Musical director & arrangements by Ryan McKenzie
Musical arrangements by David Barber
Cello: Kate Shortt
Drums: Nick Anderson
Photographer: Debbi Clark
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman
as Frankie & Beausy




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

FASTLOVE The George Michael Tribute Comes to the West End Next Month Photo
FASTLOVE The George Michael Tribute Comes to the West End Next Month

FASTLOVE The George Michael Tribute is the world's favourite George Michael celebration.

Japanese Songwriter and Composer Yoshiki to Make His Royal Albert Hall Debut Photo
Japanese Songwriter and Composer Yoshiki to Make His Royal Albert Hall Debut

Japanese multi-genre songwriter and composer Yoshiki makes his Royal Albert Hall debut, marking his first UK appearance in over six years as part of his latest world tour.

Young People From Across London Don Their Dancing Shoes To Step Around Town Photo
Young People From Across London Don Their Dancing Shoes To 'Step Around Town'

Throughout April and May 2023, over 500 students from thirty schools across London performed in front of hundreds of audience members as part of Step Around Town 2023.

Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Docum Photo
Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary

To mark the 50th anniversary of Noël Coward's death, Altitude announces that Mad About The Boy - The Noël Coward Story, will be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 2 June 2023. The film will be narrated by Alan Cumming and with Rupert Everett as the voice of Noël Coward.


More Hot Stories For You

Tickets on Sale for AIN'T TOO PROUD Through Early January 2024Tickets on Sale for AIN'T TOO PROUD Through Early January 2024
The Stage Debut Awards 2023 Sets Date and VenueThe Stage Debut Awards 2023 Sets Date and Venue
JALI Opens at Soho Theatre on World Refugee DayJALI Opens at Soho Theatre on World Refugee Day
Shakespeare In The Squares Reveals Full Cast For TWELFTH NIGHTShakespeare In The Squares Reveals Full Cast For TWELFTH NIGHT

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You