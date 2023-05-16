Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman Will Star in FRANKIE & BEAUSY at Crazy Coqs and 54 Below

Frankie & Beausy met at a train station in Scotland 26 years ago on Valentine's Day.

Frankie a Broadway performer & Edinburgh Festival survivor. Beausy, a shy musical theatre lover from Scotland. Their long loving friendship is celebrated in songs from 'Brigadoon' to Broadway and from the Highlands to Hollywood.

Following their sold out shows earlier in the year, Frances & Norman will return to Crazy Coqs on June 6 at 7pm & 9.15pm, followed by two nights at 54 Below, New York on November 10 & 11 at 7pm.

Frances Ruffelle (Frankie) originated the role of Eponine in 'Les Miserables', in London & Broadway winning the coveted Tony Award. Frances has performed in many musicals and plays including Roxy in' Chicago', Queenie in 'The Wild Party" and Piaf in Pam Gem's 'Piaf'.

Frances is also a recording artist, composer and writer with her first penned play 'I Can Die Too' beginning with a workshop production this autumn in London. Frances' solo cabaret won New York's Bistro cabaret award.

Norman Bowman (Beausy) is currently appearing as Sam in 'Mamma, Mia!' in the West End. He will soon be seen as Sir William Herbert alongside Jude Law's Henry VIII in the feature film 'Firebrand' premiering at the Cannes Film Festival this month. Other leading roles include...Marius in 'Les Miserable', Danny in 'Grease', Munkustrap in 'Cats' and Sky in 'Guys & Dolls'. Norman is also a Celebrant and lover of Shakespeare.

Creative credits

Created and staged by Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman

Directed by Paul Baker

Musical director & arrangements by Ryan McKenzie

Musical arrangements by David Barber

Cello: Kate Shortt

Drums: Nick Anderson

Photographer: Debbi Clark

Frances Ruffelle & Norman Bowman

as Frankie & Beausy