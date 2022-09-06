Four Boys Cast As Charlie Bucket In CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY At Leeds Playhouse This Christmas

Meet the fabulous four young northern actors who will take on the timeless role of Charlie Bucket in Leeds Playhouse's production presented in association with Neal Street Productions & Playful Productions of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical, which runs at the Playhouse from 18 November to 23 January.

Amelia Minto, Isaac Sugden, Kayleen Nguema and Noah Walton will share the role as brave and kindly Charlie Bucket across the 13-week run in Leeds. They have been working with Director James Brining ahead of rehearsals to explore and develop the character and how they will tackle this iconic Roald Dahl story. The fab four have been running scenes, familiarising themselves with the songs and having fun making up their own splendiferous Dahl-inspired confectionary names.

Amelia Minto, 12, from Roundhay in Leeds, said: "I'm delighted to be performing in my hometown alongside so many talented people, and very excited to be playing one of the first female versions of Charlie Bucket. I'm really looking forward to the challenge. Hopefully, I'll also get to eat a real Wonka bar!"

Isaac Sugden, 11, from Wakefield, said: "I'm sure Charlie is a dream role for many children so I feel very lucky to be given this opportunity and it's such an exciting jumpstart to my acting career!"

Kayleen Nguema, 11, from Stockport, said: "I'm really excited to be part of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical because it's one of my favourite books. There are lots of fun songs that I enjoy - I can't wait to sing them on stage. I'm really proud to be playing this character because Charlie is so kind and caring."

Noah Walton, 12, from Stockton on Tees, said: "The first ever West End show I saw was Charlie and The Chocolate Factory - The Musical. I was only six years old. This is when I fell in love with the show and with musical theatre. To be playing the role of Charlie Bucket and joining the awesome cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical is a dream come true."

Director James Brining said: "It's wonderful to be able to welcome four such exciting young actors to the Playhouse and to begin working with them on this incredible production. Their vibrancy and enthusiasm is already bringing such brilliant energy to the rehearsal room, which will be enhanced even further in the weeks to come when they begin working with the amazing Gareth Snook as Willy Wonka and the rest of the superb cast.

"An open call-out resulted in hundreds of youngsters from across the North attending workshop auditions for the role of Charlie Bucket. After a number of recall sessions we eventually chose our four Charlies, all of whom share a great range of skills but also bring their own individual and unique character to the role. We're thrilled to be able to introduce everyone to Amelia, Isaac, Kayleen and Noah. Charlie Bucket is an iconic character, loved by generations of children since the 60s and seeing what each of these talented and highly committed young people are bringing to the role is truly inspiring. Charlie through their eyes is opening up all kinds of exciting new possibilities. I can't wait to share what we're creating with audiences this winter. They're going to be delighted by the delicious festive treat we have in store for them."

The Playhouse worked with leading Leeds-based casting directors Keston & Keston to find the talented quartet to play the child who finds a golden ticket that takes them through the gates into the marvellous, mysterious world of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl and the Warner Bros. film, this devilishly delicious tale of hopeful young Charlie Bucket and wild confectionary wizard Willy Wonka will take audiences to a world of pure imagination.

When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, it's a chance of a lifetime to feast on the sweets they have always dreamed of. But astonishment waits beyond the gates, where the enigmatic Willy Wonka guides the five lucky golden ticket winners through the sugary corridors to the incredible and edible delights within, where they ultimately discover not everything is as sweet as it seems.

This Leeds Playhouse production is presented in association with Neal Street Productions & Playful Productions and will be directed by Leeds Playhouse's Chief Executive and Artistic Director James Brining. Adapted from Dahl's novel by David Greig, with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, this dazzling reinvention of the successful West End and Broadway musical will transport audiences in Leeds and on tour to mouth-watering new heights of enjoyment.

Families are at the heart of the theatre experience at Leeds Playhouse and the Autumn/Winter 22 Season is jam-packed with half-term treats and festive offers. As well as enjoying the theatrical delights, families can make use of the theatre's child-friendly facilities, including its free creative play area, baby change and family toilets, highchairs and special catering options.



A Leeds Playhouse production presented in association with Neal Street Productions & Playful Productions

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical

By Roald Dahl

Book by David Greig

Music Marc Shaiman

Lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Directed by James Brining

18 November 2022 - 28 January 2023. Press Night Friday 25 November, 7pm

Box office 0113 213 7700. Book online leedsplayhouse.org.uk