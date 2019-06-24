First Wave Of Guests Announced For THE GUILTY FEMINIST At The Royal Albert Hall

The Guilty Feminist podcast is a comedy phenomenon with over 65 million downloads since it first launched in December 2015. Hosted by comedian Deborah Frances-White, the world famous podcast has just travelled around the UK with a special touring version of the show and is now set to take London by storm with their biggest and most spectacular live show to date.

On Sunday 7th July 2019, The Guilty Feminist: Live will play an extra special matinee performance at one of the city's most iconic and legendary venues, the prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

Deborah Frances-White has announced the first wave of fantastic comics, actors, activists and musicians who will be joining her for this riotous and uplifting show at The Royal Albert Hall. The incredible line-up includes a special headline set from stand-up comedian Hannah Gadsby as well as Guilty Feminist regulars Aisling Bea, Sindhu Vee, Susan Wokoma, Jessica Fostekew, Bridget Christie and London Hughes plus world class actors including Juliet Stevenson, Adjoa Andoh and Rebecca Front. There will be special musical performances from Amusical stars Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Jayde Adams and more from Jess Robinson. Clare Perkins will deliver her astounding 'burn the house down' speech from West End sensation Emilia and Mhairi Black MP - the youngest MP in living memory - will be on the sofa.

There'll be a special section with Amnesty International with a mini Secret Policeman segment - as Deborah together with Amnesty have recently relaunched the legendary comedy phenomenon with a series of live shows and online activism for human rights. The Secret Policeman segment will include their contemporary reboot of a classic Monty Python sketch-The Four Yorkshirewomen.

Tickets for The Guilty Feminist: Live at The Royal Albert Hall are on sale now from www.guiltyfeminist.com.

The Guilty Feminist sees comedian Deborah Frances-White and her esteemed guests discuss their noble goals as 21st century feminists and their hypocrisies and insecurities which undermine those goals through stand-up comedy, readings, sketch, music and conversation. The show is inclusive to all and through joy, laughter and thought provoking conversation spreads the message that we don't need to be perfect to be a force for meaningful change.

The Guilty Feminist: Live UK tour saw Deborah travel the country throughout May this year, joined by some of her favourite comedy and musical guests for a celebration of how far we've come and a conversation about what still very much needs to be done. Special guests on the 24 date UK tour included comedians Bridget Christie, Jenny Eclair, Sindhu Vee, Jess Robinson, Rachel Parris, Suzi Ruffell, Rosie Jones, Desiree Burch and Felicity Ward and many more. As well as top comedy and musical talent, Deborah invited a range of local activists and charities to join her on-stage panel as they explored a myriad of topics facing us today.





