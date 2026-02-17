Finborough Theatre Unveils Lineup for March-July 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Finborough Theatre has announced its March–July 2026 season, featuring a revival of a 1920s adaptation, a new British play and an English premiere. Artistic Director Neil McPherson confirmed the programming following what he described as a landmark 2025 for the company, which included multiple award nominations and international transfers.

The season will open with THE OLD LADIES by Rodney Ackland, based on the novel by Hugh Walpole, running March 24–April 19, 2026. Directed by Brigid Larmour, the production marks the first London staging of the play in more than 30 years. Press nights are scheduled for March 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m., with a photocall on March 24.

The world premiere of FOAL by TITAS HALDER will follow, running May 5–30, 2026. Directed by Annie Kershaw, the production includes additional Sunday evening performances. Press night will take place May 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The season will conclude with the English premiere of SOLDIERS OF TOMORROW by Itai Erdal with Colleen Murphy, running June 10–July 4, 2026. Directed by Anita Rochon, press nights are June 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m., with a photocall on June 10.

Performance times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3:00 p.m. Foal will also perform Sunday evenings at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at finboroughtheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office at 020 7244 7439. No booking fees apply.

The theatre continues its £10 tickets for Under 30s and Universal Credit claimants during the first week of each run when booked online, along with discounted offers for local residents and group bookings.

The season follows a year in which the Finborough received 95 award nominations, including recognition in The Stage Awards, and saw productions presented internationally in the United States and South Korea.