Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fifteen-Year-Old Nellie Regan to Stage Fundraiser for the Union Theatre Featuring West End Stars

The Union Theatre Fundraising Concert will take place at The Other Palace on Monday 27th March at 19:30.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Fifteen-Year-Old Nellie Regan to Stage Fundraiser for the Union Theatre Featuring West End Stars

Nellie Regan is on a mission to save the Union Theatre with a fundraising concert at The Other Palace, on Monday 27th March at 7:30pm. The impressive fifteen-year-old daughter of Sasha Regan, award-winning producer, artistic director and founder of The Union Theatre, has brought together some of the hottest West End names in musical theatre. The glittering star-studded evening will be co-hosted by Arran Bell and Michael Mather.

"This show will mean a lot to me and a lot to those who know and love the Union Theatre," Nellie explains. "The Union has a special place in a lot of people's hearts. It's also my mum's theatre. I grew up there. It's not just a theatre but home-from-home to many...it nurtures talent, brings together communities and gives artistic people a start in life. Many return and some never leave. It also provides a support network for those in the arts."

Nellie is striving to keep that community spirit alive, something her mother, Sasha, has fought for since she founded the theatre 25 years ago. Everyone who steps through the doors is welcomed and treated like family. However, since Covid, it has become much harder for this theatre to survive. "It's so important for our theatre community that we keep our doors open," says Nellie. "Many award-winning shows that start at the Union transfer to larger venues in the West End and some have even toured in the UK and abroad. It's given so many people a chance and a great start in this business."

Nellie's mother, Sasha Regan, has directed and produced a huge number of multiple award-winning shows at her theatre, including the much-loved All-Male Gilbert & Sullivan series, including the All-Male H.M.S. Pinafore and All-Male The Pirates of Penzance which regularly tour and transfer to larger venues such as Wilton's Music Hall, the Palace Theatre and regional theatres such as Winchester's Theatre Royal. Cate Blanchett was so impressed she invited them to perform in Australia and this summer Sasha Regan's All-Male The Mikado is set to run at Wilton's Music Hall followed by a tour. Many actors and creatives have started their careers in her shows, receiving awards and returning time and time again.

"The Union Theatre gives people a fair go," says Nellie. "Times are tough and we don't pretend otherwise - we just want everyone who comes into The Union to have a go, get noticed and use our theatre as a base to showcase their talents. Theatres like this are so important right now and The Union is a community. That support is crucial. We all look out for each other and after the initial trauma and havoc caused by Covid, many in our arts community are still struggling, especially small businesses, which is why I want to raise as much as I can to keep theatre and opportunities to perform alive. My mother, Sasha Regan, works so hard for everyone around her and does this for the love of theatre and those who work in theatre. She helps countless young people and gives actors and creatives a platform. Now more than ever we need our theatre to keep its doors open."

Nellie will also be appearing in the concert. As well as helping Sasha to run the Union Theatre, she is studying musical theatre at The Brit School and has been involved in productions such as Whistle Down The Wind (Union theatre), When I Grow Up (Lyric theatre) and even appeared in the Jim Jams Chocolate Spread advert.

"Let's all come together to have the most magical night and raise some funds to save our home," says Nellie. "See you there".

The Union Theatre Fundraising Concert will take place at The Other Palace on Monday 27th March at 19:30. Tickets from £17.50. Running time 2 hours.

Tickets: 25 Years Of The Union - The Other Palace Theatre

Box office: 020 7592 0302

Address: The Other Palace, 12 Palace Street, London SW1E 5BJ

Age recommendation: 12+. Trigger warnings: Flashing lights, Haze

Cast includes: Michael Ahomka-Lindsay; Bronté Barbé; Pearce Barron; Kyle Birch; Michael Burgen; Erin Caldwell; Owen Clayton; Amy Di Bartolomeo; Tom Duern; Alex James Ellison; Andrew Ewart; Luke Friend; Collette Guitart; Billie Kerr; Sam Kipling; Hannah Lawton; Emma Lindars; Michael Mather; Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky; Kayleigh McKnight; Alex Okoampa; Ayesha Patel; Nellie Regan; Rodney Vubya

Creative Team:

Musical Director & Pianist: MICHAEL BRADLEY
Hosts: Arran Bell and Michael Mather




David Sabella to Perform at The Pheasantry in London in April Photo
David Sabella to Perform at The Pheasantry in London in April
David Sabella will perform at The Pheasantry on April 21-22 at 7pm. 
New Vic Theatre and Circus Company Upswing Will Produce Annual Programme Of Work Fusing Co Photo
New Vic Theatre and Circus Company Upswing Will Produce Annual Programme Of Work Fusing Contemporary Circus With Theatre
The New Vic and award-winning circus company Upswing will begin an annual programme of work fusing contemporary circus with theatre this year, as they develop their longstanding relationship aiming to push the boundaries of the combined artform.
THE POLAR BEAR (IS DEAD) Comes To Leeds Playhouse Photo
THE POLAR BEAR (IS DEAD) Comes To Leeds Playhouse
The result is The Polar Bear (is Dead), a playful exploration of loss and survival in our current precarious landscape, opening in the Bramall Rock Void studio space at Leeds Playhouse on 14-15 April. Ultimately full of hope, it includes a plant, a polar bear, the Spice Girls and a conversation with Natalie's mum about the end of the world.  
Marchmont House Unveils 2023 Plans Photo
Marchmont House Unveils 2023 Plans
Coinciding with the launch of their new website, Marchmont House have unveiled the first events as part of their 2023 season.  The range of events on offer are designed to bring people together to celebrate creativity – this ethos lies at the very heart of all Marchmont’s endeavours, from its public events to its unique artist residencies and on-site studios.

More Hot Stories For You


STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Featuring Bernadette Peters, Michael Ball & More to Release Live AlbumSTEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Featuring Bernadette Peters, Michael Ball & More to Release Live Album
March 22, 2023

The star-studded Sondheim's Old Friends concert will release a live album! 
Stephen Campbell Moore & Adrian Scarborough to Star in WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESSStephen Campbell Moore & Adrian Scarborough to Star in WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS
March 22, 2023

The cast has been set for the world première of Jack Thorne’s play When Winston went to War with the Wireless at Donmar Warehouse. See who is starring and how to purchase tickets!
Photos: First Look at OF MICE AND MEN at Birmingham RepPhotos: First Look at OF MICE AND MEN at Birmingham Rep
March 22, 2023

Birmingham Rep have released first-look production images from their brand-new production of the stage adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel, Of Mice and Men, which runs at The Rep until Sat 8 Apr 2023.
Photos: First Look at KILLING THE CAT at Riverside StudiosPhotos: First Look at KILLING THE CAT at Riverside Studios
March 22, 2023

Get a first look at Killing the Cat, opening tonight at Riverside Studios. Performances run 17 March - 22 April. Check out the photos here!
Patricia Allison Leads Timberlake Wertenbaker's Stage Adaptation of JULES AND JIM at Jermyn Street Theatre Patricia Allison Leads Timberlake Wertenbaker's Stage Adaptation of JULES AND JIM at Jermyn Street Theatre
March 22, 2023

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced that Sex Education star Patricia Allison is to take the role of Kath in muti-award winning playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker's adaptation of Henri-Pierre Roché's autobiographical wartime novel Jules and Jim. 
share