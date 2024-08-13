FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Extends at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced a one week extension for the critically acclaimed new production of Fiddler on the Roof with book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and directed by Jordan Fein. The production now runs until Saturday 28 September 2024.

Fein directs Adam Dannheisser as Tevye and Lara Pulver as Golde. Liv Andrusier (Tzeitel), Natasha Jules Bernard (Mirila), Greg Bernstein (Mendel), Noa Bodner (Rifka), Ralph Bogard (Avram), Lawrence Boothman (Nachum), Jonathan Bourne, (Offstage Swing), Hannah Bristow (Chava), Georgia Bruce (Hodel), Georgia Dixon (Bielke), Jonathan Dryden Taylor (Constable), David Freedman (Rabbi), Helen Goldwyn (Shandel), Dickon Gough (Mordcha & Inkeeper), Thomas-Lee Kidd (Sasha), Beverley Klein (Yente), Daniel Krikler (Perchik), Darya Topol Margalith (Schprintze), Gregor Milne (Fyedka), Raphael Papo (The Fiddler), Alex Pinder (Russian #2), Dylan Saffer (Onstage swing), Michael S. Siegel (Lazar Wolf), Alex Tranter (Russian #1) and Dan Wolff (Motel), with supernumeries, Kevin Drury, Jonathan Forrester and Jay Joel completing the cast.

The full creative team are Mark Aspinall (Musical Supervisor), Larry Blank (Orchestrations), Stuart Burt (Casting Director), Laura Braid (Associate Choreographer), Julia Cheng (Choreographer), Yarit Dor (Fight and Intimacy Director), Emma Farnell-Watson (Assistant Choreographer), Jordan Fein (Director), James Hassett (Season Associate Sound Designer), Hannah Hauer-King (Associate Director), Nina van Houten (Wigs, Hair and Make Up Designer), Nick Lidster for Autograph (Sound Designer), Aideen Malone (Lighting Designer), Tom Scutt (Designer), Peter Noden (Casting Associate), Rabbi Rose Prevezer (Jewish Culture, Religion and History Consultant), Caitlin Stegemoller (Voice & Text Director); Dan Turek (Musical Director); Livi van Warmelo (Associate Musical Director); The Telsey Office/ Kristian Charbonier, CSA (NY Casting).

Choreography for the Bottle Dance is inspired by Jerome Robbins.

It's 1905 in the tiny village of Anatevka where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, lives his life by their proud traditions. For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker… But as each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

In a new production directed by Jordan Fein (Oklahoma, Young Vic), and featuring glorious songs, ‘If I Were A Rich Man', ‘Tradition', ‘Matchmaker' and ‘Sunrise, Sunset', this classic musical of joy, revolution and community is an exuberant celebration of love and life.

Presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

