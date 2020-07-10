Experience the World Premiere of SHOWSTOPPER! THE (SOCIALLY DISTANCED) IMPROVISED MUSICAL

Be among the first to experience a brand new, fully improvised musical live streamed directly to your home from Edinburgh Fringe Favourites and Olivier Award Winners, The Showstoppers.



Never afraid of a challenge and after exploring ways in which they could come together and improvise a musical under social distancing, The Showstoppers are now delighted to announce that at 7.30pm on Tuesday 21 July they will be live streaming a world premiere - the first socially distanced and fully improvised musical based entirely on your suggestions!



Using state-of-the-art technology and rigorous social distancing, the company will take live suggestions from the audience watching at home to create a brand new musical.



So whether you fancy 'Hamilton' on Hampstead Heath or some Sondheim set in a castle, you say it and - as always - The Showstoppers will make it happen!



This exciting venture has been developed in association with The Showstoppers' corporate training collaborators, PCA.



Tickets: £7.50, Concessions: £5.00 plus booking fees.



To book tickets please visit Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3gHYQVJ



The livestream link will be sent to ticketholders 2 hours before the performance.



Running time: 1 hour approx



Every ticket sold helps to keep these talented artists working and the company to stay afloat during these trying times.



See below to catch the Showstoppers experimenting in action:





Showstopper! The Improvised Musical has been a rip-roaring success since the show started in 2008. It has had 12 sell-out years at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, two West End runs, an Olivier award for Best Entertainment and Family Show and a BBC Radio 4 series. In the show, the audience meets a writer of musicals who is on a deadline - and needs their help. The audience shouts out suggestions of a setting, musical styles and the title of the show and they're off! The Showstopper team - cast and band - then weave a brand-new musical in front of the very eyes of the audience, complete with hilarious characters, fabulous dance routines, beautiful songs, epic story lines, all sprinkled with the pizzazz of a Broadway show.



During lockdown whilst The Showstoppers are prevented from improvising musicals together - technology isn't yet fast enough to keep up with them across multiple locations! - the company have been entertaining audiences by turning their talents to writing and recording songs from their homes. During this period they have completed 24 Hour Song Challenges for the likes of Ramin Karimloo,



The Alternative Eurovision Song Contest was staged as a tribute to this year's cancelled Eurovision Song Contest and featured original songs by both the Showstopper cast and special guests and raised over £7000 for The Care Workers Charity.



