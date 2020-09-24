Equity UK Reports Rise in Complaints of Racism

Paul Fleming, the union’s incoming general secretary shared: 'we were receiving dozens of complaints from groups and artists, and we’re still receiving them now,”

The Guardian has reported that Equity has seen an enormous rise in reported cases of racist behavior across the stage and screen industries.

The union is comprised of 48,000 performers and creative professionals. The uptick in recorded reports of racist behavior grew sharply in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests this summer.

Paul Fleming, the union's incoming general secretary shared:

"The upsurge was enormous. In a period of time [during the lockdown] when nothing was happening, we were receiving dozens of complaints from groups and artists, and we're still receiving them now...There has been a huge amount of dignity issues around hair and makeup through to reports of casual racism in dressing rooms and racist language in casting processes when people are at their most vulnerable."

He continued to say, "This moment has allowed members to consider reporting these incidents. The lockdown has also provided the space for them to articulate 'that was wrong' because society, at large, is acknowledging that this stuff is wrong."

Equity is hoping to get UK theatres to sign up to a pledge to guarantee inclusion and diversity.

"We're hoping that individual theatres as well as umbrella bodies like UK Theatre and Society of London Theatre (SOLT), and the commercial sector, will sign up to this commitment."

