English National Opera's Jenny Mollica Appointed To Lead The Roundhouse

Jenny Mollica, Chief Executive of English National Opera (ENO), has been appointed the new CEO of the Roundhouse. She will step down from her current role in summer 2026.

Jenny joined ENO in 2020 as Director of Strategy and Engagement and has been Chief Executive since 2023. Under her inspirational leadership, ENO has reimagined its role as a national opera company, with strong roots in London and a dynamic new presence in Greater Manchester. Jenny has been instrumental in shaping ENO's evolving partnership with the city region of Greater Manchester, which is a cornerstone of the company's next chapter of artistic growth and national impact.

ENO is in a strong position artistically with a full creative team now in place, led by Artistic Director Annilese Miskimmon and Music Director Designate André de Ridder – a key appointment secured under Jenny's tenure. Recent critically acclaimed ENO productions include Dead Man Walking, the UK premiere of Marina Abramovic's 7 Deaths of Maria Callas, and Albert Herring at Lowry, ENO's first production in Greater Manchester.

Deeply committed to driving social impact and inclusion, Jenny has overseen the nationwide expansion of ENO Engage, which now reaches over 100,000 people each year through creative learning and wellbeing programmes. Among them, ENO Breathe, a creative health programme, developed in partnership with the NHS to support people recovering from long COVID, received the RPS Impact Award (2021) and continues to be recognised as a pioneering example of the lifechanging impact of the arts on health and wellbeing.

Louise Jeffreys, previously Interim Chair, has now been elected Chair of the ENO Board and will remain in post until 2028.

Louise Jeffreys, Chair of the ENO Board, said: “Jenny has been an exceptional leader for ENO during one of the most significant periods in our history. Her vision, tenacity and deep commitment to the role opera can play in people's lives will have a long-term impact on the company and on the sector, for which the Board thanks her. She leaves ENO in a strong position with an excellent creative and executive team and operations in Greater Manchester established, with a core administrative team and a growing series of collaborations with leading cultural and educational partners in the region. We know Jenny will bring the same outstanding leadership to the Roundhouse. We now look forward to welcoming a new CEO to build on these foundations and continue to grow our work in both London and Greater Manchester.”

Jenny Mollica said: “It has been an immense joy and privilege to lead ENO through a period of significant change and renewal, working alongside a truly outstanding leadership team and Board. My time with this vital and brilliant organisation has been enriched by the most extraordinarily talented company of staff and artists, who bring adventurousness, dedication and care to all that we do. Together, we have redefined what a national opera company can be – creative, inclusive and rooted in the communities we serve. I am honoured to now be appointed as Chief Executive of the Roundhouse, an organisation that has long inspired me for its pioneering social mission. I look forward to seeing ENO flourish in the years ahead as it continues to innovate, inspire and imagine bold new possibilities for the future of opera.”

The process to appoint ENO's next CEO is now underway, and further details will be announced in due course.