Emma Flynn and Keelan McAuley Will Lead CLUELESS THE MUSICAL

Emma Flynn (Beautiful/ Little Shop Of Horrors) will be making her West End debut in the role of Cher Horowitz in CLUELESS, The Musical. Keelan McAuley (Heathers, The Musical/ Grease) will join the musical in the role of Josh.

CLUELESS also releases a lyric video for the first track from their upcoming EP called “New Girl.” The song takes place as Cher begins a makeover for her new friend Tai and features vocals from Emma Flynn with KT Tunstall, who composed the score. Check out the video here!

Original writer-director of the Clueless movie Amy Heckerling said “I’m thrilled for Emma to bring her own take on Cher’s unforgettable charm and Keelan to make Josh his own.”

Emma Flynn said “I’m beyond excited to step into Cher’s iconic shoes and bring her to life on the West End stage. Alicia Silverstone created such a beloved character in the original Clueless film, and it’s an incredible honor to continue that legacy. I can’t wait for audiences to rediscover Cher’s wit and heart in a whole new way, and I’m thrilled to be part of such a timeless story.”

Keelan McAuley said “I’m so excited to be embodying Paul Rudd’s character from the original movie, on the stage! I especially can’t wait for audiences to hear the music in CLUELESS. KT Tunstall has created a great new score inspired by the music styles of the ‘90s. Combined with Glenn Slater’s amazing lyrics, they’ve really brought a whole new energy to the story.”

CLUELESS, The Musical is a new musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures film. The modern spin on Jane Austen’s Emma gets another timeless makeover from the original film’s writer-director alongside a majorly acclaimed creative team.

Cher Horowitz is the most popular student at Beverly Hills High, renowned for her unique talent at finding love for others. She's about to embark on her biggest project yet – making over her awkward new friend, Tai, and setting her up with the most handsome boy in school. But what happens to Cher when, for the first time, everything is not perfect? This fresh musical comedy is fun, fashionable, and, like, so way cool.

CLUELESS features a book by the iconic voice of a generation, Amy Heckerling (writer-director of Clueless, director of Fast Times at Ridgemont High). Amy was pivotal in shaping the coming-of-age film genre, capturing the essence of teenage life with humor and authenticity.

The original score is by the multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall (writer and performer of such celebrated hits as “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and The Cherry Tree”) and the lyrics are by GRAMMY Award® winner and three-time Tony Award® nominee Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, Sister Act). Together they bring a modern, musical vibe to the score blending the spirit of the 90s with a fresh contemporary sound.

CLUELESS makes its West End premiere under the direction of Rachel Kavanaugh (Chichester Festival Theatre and Regent’s Park Open Air), with choreography by Olivier Award® winner Kelly Devine (Come From Away).

