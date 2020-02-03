Earl Carpenter and Daniel Boys Join THE PIRATE QUEEN

West End stars Earl Carpenter and Daniel Boys are the final stars to be cast in a star-studded charity gala performance of Boublil And Schönberg's 'The Pirate Queen' at the London Coliseum on Sunday 23 February. Proceeds are going to Leukaemia UK.

Earl Carpenter (who plays Dubhdara, widowed father of Grace) has performed leading and title roles in some of the world's greatest musicals including Cameron Mackintosh's and Andrew Lloyd Webber's original and 25th Anniversary productions and concert celebrations of 'Les Misérables', 'Phantom of the Opera', 'The Witches of Eastwick', 'Sunset Boulevard' and 'Evita' in London, Broadway, Toronto, Paris and subsequent Europe, Asian and United Kingdom tours.

Daniel Boys (Lord Bingham, confidante and advisor to Queen Elizabeth I) has just starred in 'Falsettos' (The Other Palace). His other London and West End shows include 'The Boys in the Band' (Park Theatre/National Tour and transfer to Vaudeville Theatre); 'Miss Atomic Bomb' (The Other Palace); 'Spamalot' (Playhouse), 'Tommy in Concert (Prince Edward), 'Avenue Q' Gielgud / Noel Coward - Winner of the 2009 Theatregoers Choice Award for Best Takeover in a Role).

They join the previously announced Rachel Tucker (as Grace O'Malley, Irish Chieftain and notorious pirate), Hannah Waddingham (Queen Elizabeth I), Steph Parry, Emma Norman, 'Britain's Got Talent' winner Jai McDowall and Matthew Pagan from Collabro as headliners.

Steph Parry recently made headlines for "saving the day" at 'Mamma Mia!' While standing by at '42nd Street', she was called to run down the road to take over the role of Donna mid show due to a cast injury. Subsequently she was given the lead role of Dorothy Brock in '42nd Street' for the summer of 2018 and now leads the cast of 'Mamma Mia! The Party' as Kate at The 02.

Featured ensemble: Pearce Barron (Zombies: The Musical, Up Next), Jamie Birkett ('Les Miserables', 'Rent'), Trudi Camilleri (lead in 'Queen of the Mist', 'Death Takes a Holiday'), Sabrina Carter (Wicked, The Miser), Shaun Dalton (Kinky Boots, Eugenius), Adam Dawson (Hair, Spring Awakening), Callum Heinrich (Mamma Mia, Jane Eyre), Jade Johnson (The Book of Mormon, Club Mex: Immersive Club Musical), Harry Mills (Sunday in the Park with George, Batboy), Charlotte Payne (Potted Panto, Velvet), Sophie Reeves (Les Miserables, The Woman in White) and Jak Skelly (Oklahoma, Cats).

Ensemble: Skye Adams, Thomas Ball, Jeremy Batt, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Sinead O Callaghan, Christopher Cameron, Jordan Castle, Alfie Doohan, Charlie Ellerton, Judicel Eslao, Nicola Espallardo, Amy Everett, Lois Morgan Gay, Aidan Harkins, Siwan Henderson, Hannah-Grace Lawson, James Mateo-Salt, Scarlett Maltman, Ethan Tanner, Harry Winchester and Cristian Zaccarini.



Based on the real-life story of history's Grace O'Malley - an Irish Chieftain and notorious pirate, 'The Pirate Queen' is an adventure chronicling the compelling, inspiring heroine who led an extraordinary life as a rogue, lover and mother in 16th-century Ireland. To protect her people and save her one true love, O'Malley must confront the one woman more powerful than her - her fierce rival, Queen Elizabeth I of England.

From the writers of 'Les Misérables' and 'Miss Saigon', the show combines classic storytelling and a sweeping score, with the powerful, vibrant traditions of Irish dance and song, to create a modern musical event that is both historic romance and a timeless epic.

It opened on Broadway in 2007. This concert production marks its London debut.

Creative team:

Music by Claude-Michel Schönberg

Lyrics by Alain Boublil, Richard Maltby, Jr., John Dempsey

Book by Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schönberg, Richard Maltby, Jr.

Based on the novel 'Grania - She King of the Irish Seas' by Morgan Llewelyn

Director Drew Baker

Designer Ben M Rogers

Associate Director Max Reynolds

Principal Casting Consultant Harry Blumenau

Producer Tom Gribby





