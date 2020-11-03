EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Postpones Performances to 12 December

Click Here for More Articles on Everybody's Talking About Jamie

The musical had previously announced a six-month run of the show beginning November 28.

Due to the new lockdown in the UK, shows across the country have been postponed yet again.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie has announced that it will now begin performances at the Apollo Theatre on 12 December.

Check out the announcement below:

We cannot wait to step out of the darkness (of our own homes ?) and back #IntoTheSpotlight at the Apollo Theatre, now from 12 December a??i?? #JamieLondon pic.twitter.com/2XQNVOJz1d - JamieMusical (@JamieMusical) November 3, 2020

According to the creative team, changes have been made to the show's staging to 'reflect a new Covid world' including masks for ensemble members playing school kids.

The cast will include Noah Thomas returning in the title role, along with Melissa Jacques, Phil Nichol, Sejal Keshwala, Hiba Elchikhe, and Gillian Ford.

Tickets for the limited return go on sale this Friday at noon. Learn more here.

The film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie comes to theaters February 26.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

With songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike.

Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie opened at the Sheffield Crucible in 2017. As well as receiving 5-star reviews, Everybody's Talking About Jamie was nominated for 5 Olivier Awards, received the UK Theatre and What's On Stage Awards for Best New Musical and won the Attitude Culture Award 2017. Dan Gillespie Sells won Best Composer at The Stage Debut Awards, John McCrea won the What's On Stage award for Best Actor in a Musical, the UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in A Musical and was named joint Most Promising Newcomer at the Critics Circle Awards and Lucie Shorthouse won the What's On Stage Award for Best Supporting Actresses in a Musical.

