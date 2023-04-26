Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ELF THE MUSICAL Will Return to The Dominion Theatre in November

Tickets go on sale from 10am on 28 April.

Apr. 26, 2023  
Due to popular demand, ELF the smash hit musical returns to London's Dominion Theatre for a second consecutive year to play a strictly limited season from 15 November 2023 until 6 January 2024. After a seven-year absence from the West End, ELF's 2022 sold-out run at the Dominion was further proof of the production's public and critical success. Tickets are on sale from 10am 28 April.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit starring Will Ferrell, ELF features a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), with songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).

This production will once again be directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, with choreography by Liam Steel, original set and costume design by Tim Goodchild, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen and video design by Ian William Galloway. Casting will be by Grindrod Burton Casting.

ELF is the funny and charming tale of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts as a baby and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf! Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities finally cause him to face the truth and realise he'll never belong in the North Pole. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.




