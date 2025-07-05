ELF THE MUSICAL Set to Return to London This Winter

ELF will return to the West End for a strictly limited, 10-week season this winter at the Aldwych Theatre, running from 28 October 2025 to 3 January 2026. The cast will be announced at a later date.



After two sold-out runs at the Dominion Theatre and a record-breaking holiday run at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway, ELF will bring holiday cheer to London with a brand-new set, adapted for the dimensions of the Aldwych Theatre by Tim Goodchild.



This production of ELF will once again be directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, with choreography by Liam Steel, set and costumes by Tim Goodchild, lighting by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen and video by Ian William Galloway. Casting will be by Grindrod Burton Casting.



Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit starring Will Ferrell, ELF features a book by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), with songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer).



ELF is the funny and charming tale of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag as a baby and was raised as an elf! Way too tall and not so great at his job, Buddy is the North Pole’s biggest misfit… and knows he’ll never belong. When Santa tells him the truth, Buddy heads to New York City to find his birth father (who turns out to be quite high on the naughty list). After causing some merry mayhem in Manhattan, Buddy finally discovers the gift of family and falls in love. And when Santa’s sleigh crashes in Central Park, it’s Buddy who finds a way to save Christmas forever!



First staged at the Dominion Theatre in 2022, this production became the fastest selling show in the venue’s history, going on to break its own box office records during the subsequent 2023 run at the same house. When this production ran at the Marquis Theatre in 2024, it marked the musical’s first return to Broadway in over a decade and went on to break the venue’s box office’s record for weekly grosses in two consecutive weeks.

