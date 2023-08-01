EDINBURGH 2023: The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria Q&A

The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria comes to Edinburgh in August

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

NEXT TO NORMAL Leads Our Top Ten London Shows For August Photo 1 NEXT TO NORMAL Leads Our Top Ten London Shows For August
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 3 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 4 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria Q&A

BWW catches up with the team behind The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria to chat about bringing the show to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria.

The show focuses on the rescue of Bulgaria's almost 50,000 Jewish Population during WWII, and the events surrounding Boris III’s premature demise. It’s told through Jewish & Bulgarian folk music, as well as a little black comedy. We celebrate resistance and what we can each do in the face of oppression, 

Why did you think this was an important story to tell right now?

We had never planned to do a WWII play (it’s been SO DONE right?), but this story just wouldn’t leave us. It doesn’t seem to be difficult in 2023 to find a platform from which to espouse hate, and on the 80th anniversary of these events, we felt it was really important to show that when an entire continent turned its back on a number of marginalised groups, Bulgaria said ‘no’. Of course, no story is as simple as that, but now is always the best time to share an inspiring story of daring hope and rescue. 

Our final performance just so happens to fall auspiciously on Monday 28th August (80th anniversary of Boris III’s death)...

How has the show been received so far?

When it premiered in a different world back in March 2020 it received multiple 5* reviews and won a VAULT Origins award. 

Most recently we performed an extract at the Bulgarian Embassy for Bulgarians based in London and they LOVED it (although they might be slightly biased…)

Who would you like to come and see it?

Anyone who loves the last scene of Blackadder… 

Anyone who wants to hear Jewish & Bulgarian music

Anyone who thinks history is boring - because it’s not!

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

Just the knowledge that even at a very dark time, people found the confidence to do the right thing. It can be very easy to forget that there are decent people out there, especially when it seems communities are being disunited by right wing rhetoric. Don’t let the bastards grind you down - hunt out the positive stories and pass them on, inspire a bit of hope.

Sponsored content




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: NAN, ME AND BARBARA PRAVI Guest Blog Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: NAN, ME AND BARBARA PRAVI Guest Blog

Nan & Me Making Autobiographical Theatre by Hannah Maxwell

2
Patrick Duffy, Tristan Gemmill & More to Star in TWELVE ANGRY MEN Tour Photo
Patrick Duffy, Tristan Gemmill & More to Star in TWELVE ANGRY MEN Tour

Get all the details about the upcoming TWELVE ANGRY MEN UK Tour featuring TV stars Patrick Duffy and Tristan Gemmill. Don't miss the opportunity to see this incredible cast in action!

3
EDINBURGH 2023: TEA AND MILK Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: TEA AND MILK Q&A

BWW catches up with the team behind Tea and Milk to chat about bringing the show to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

4
CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Cancels Tonights Performance Photo
CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Cancels Tonight's Performance

Tonight's performance of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club has been cancelled due to 'an ongoing police situation taking place nearby'. 

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Madame Chandelier Guest BlogEDINBURGH 2023: Madame Chandelier Guest Blog
EDINBURGH 2023: IrrePRESSible Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: IrrePRESSible Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Ian Smith Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Ian Smith Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Tennessee Rising: The Dawn of Tennessee Williams Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Tennessee Rising: The Dawn of Tennessee Williams Q&A

Videos

Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
FUNNY GIRL
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You