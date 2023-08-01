EDINBURGH 2023: The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria Q&A

BWW catches up with the team behind The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria to chat about bringing the show to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria.

The show focuses on the rescue of Bulgaria's almost 50,000 Jewish Population during WWII, and the events surrounding Boris III’s premature demise. It’s told through Jewish & Bulgarian folk music, as well as a little black comedy. We celebrate resistance and what we can each do in the face of oppression,

Why did you think this was an important story to tell right now?

We had never planned to do a WWII play (it’s been SO DONE right?), but this story just wouldn’t leave us. It doesn’t seem to be difficult in 2023 to find a platform from which to espouse hate, and on the 80th anniversary of these events, we felt it was really important to show that when an entire continent turned its back on a number of marginalised groups, Bulgaria said ‘no’. Of course, no story is as simple as that, but now is always the best time to share an inspiring story of daring hope and rescue.

Our final performance just so happens to fall auspiciously on Monday 28th August (80th anniversary of Boris III’s death)...

How has the show been received so far?

When it premiered in a different world back in March 2020 it received multiple 5* reviews and won a VAULT Origins award.



Most recently we performed an extract at the Bulgarian Embassy for Bulgarians based in London and they LOVED it (although they might be slightly biased…)

Who would you like to come and see it?

Anyone who loves the last scene of Blackadder…

Anyone who wants to hear Jewish & Bulgarian music

Anyone who thinks history is boring - because it’s not!

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

Just the knowledge that even at a very dark time, people found the confidence to do the right thing. It can be very easy to forget that there are decent people out there, especially when it seems communities are being disunited by right wing rhetoric. Don’t let the bastards grind you down - hunt out the positive stories and pass them on, inspire a bit of hope.

