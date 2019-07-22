EDINBURGH 2019: Yuriko Kotani Q&A

BWW catches up with Yuriko Kotani to chat about bringing Somosomo to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Somosomo.

It's a stand-up comedy show and Mick Perrin Worldwide is producing it. In Japan, we have a proverb "The nail that sticks out gets hammered down". The show is about my journey to find my own voice through learning and experiencing cultural differences, and embracing my individuality.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

It's the biggest art festival in the world. Since I started stand-up, I've been going to the Edinburgh Fringe every year and have seen countless stunning shows. It was so inspiring and it became one of my dreams to have my own full hour show at the festival - which is happening this year for the first time and I'm absolutely thrilled!

What sets it apart from other shows at the festival?

I was born and raised in Japan. I now live in the UK and do stand-up comedy. My perspective is very unique.

Where else might we know you from?

I'm a BBC New Comedy Award 2015 winner. People might have seen me on Russell Howard's Stand Up Central and Pls Like (BBC3).

Who would you recommend comes to see you?

Anyone who would like to watch comedy show and have a laugh!

You can see Yuriko Kotani: Somosomo at Pleasance Attic from 31st July - 25th August at 7pm. For tickets, please visit www.edfringe.com

