EDINBURGH 2019: Melinda Hughes Q&A

Click Here for More Articles on Edinburgh Festival

BWW catches up with Melinda Hughes to chat about bringing Off The Scale to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Off The Scale

Off The Scale is a sophisticated romp through social and political satire, packed with provocative original songs on internet trolling, selfies, cougars, hipsters, sex-pest cowboys, as well as an appearance by special guest Melania Trump. It's a show with some great laughs and a few touching moments too.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

Bringing a show to Edinburgh is the best platform for a show like mine which covers a myriad of styles and topics. It also slots nicely into a comedy and cabaret genre, with a strong focus on political satire.

Where might we know you from?

I have performed in over forty operas so you might know me as an opera singer. I've also appeared on BBC Radio 3 InTune many times and was on a radio show about Weimar Cabaret with Barry Humphries. I also did a run of MARGO half woman, half Beast at the Edinburgh Fringe last year ( a dramatic musical set in Weimar Berlin.) This is also my fourth time performing at the Fringe.

What sets Off The Scale apart from other shows at the festival?

It's all original written songs covering political and social satire with stand up too backed by a Jazz Trio. It's a pretty unique set up! It's like PRIVATE EYE set to music!

Who would you recommend comes to see it?

People who like comedy, cabaret, satire or jazz. If you have every enjoyed Fascinating Aida, David O'Doherty or Rachel Parris then this show is for you.

Melinda Hughes: Off The Scale will be on at the Assembly Rooms this Edinburgh Festival Fringe at 4.50pm. For more info see www.edfringe.com

Sponsored content





Related Articles