EDINBURGH 2019: Matt Price Q&A

BWW catches up with Matt Price to chat about bringing Broken Hooters and Geezers with Shooters to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Broken Hooters and Geezers with Shooters

It's a funny true story about the time I was asked by a former gangland criminal if I would help him write his life story. I took the offer because sometimes, I say yes to things without really thinking what might be required of me.

It means I have a story about some very interesting people in the criminal underworld who I can honestly say, changed the way I feel about a lot of things in life. I would describe the criminals I've met as unlikely life coaches.

Why bring it to Edinburgh?

I always do a solo show. The one year I missed coming to Edinburgh, I felt lost. I could do some circuit gigs or even take a holiday. But I like the intensity of Edinburgh and creating something and allowing it to evolve over a month before never performing it again and falling into a pit of despair... (I am joking by the way.)

As somewhat of a fringe veteran do you feel you know what to expect from it?

I know how to pace myself. I know how my body is over a month and how to cope with various stresses because I've made tons of mistakes over the years. If I knew entirely what to expect, I wouldn't go. There's always that chance every year, that I could have the show that everyone is talking about. If I didn't believe that, there would be no point in me going. I expect to go home a better comedian.

Who would you recommend comes to see you at the festival?

Anyone who likes a great, weird funny story. I'm going to stick my neck out now and say that there isn't anything like this at the Fringe this year. I might live to regret this if of course, there are a string of comedians all talking about meeting a bloke who chopped someone's an off with an axe and life lessons from criminals.

Are there any other shows you're hoping to catch while in Edinburgh?

Martha McBrier. My missus. She's great. I've been saying for ages that Esther Manito will do really well and so will Jack Gleadow.

You can see Matt Price: Broken Hooters and Geezers With Shooters at Underbelly Clover from 31st July - 25th August at 6:50pm. For tickets, please visit www.edfringe.com

Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne

