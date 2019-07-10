EDINBURGH 2019: Magical Bones Q&A

Click Here for More Articles on Edinburgh Festival

BWW catches up with Magical Bones to chat about bringing Black Magic to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Black Magic

Black Magic was written by myself and is being produced by Broken Robot Productions. This is a magic show that celebrates historical black magicians and challenges the pre-conceived notions of what black magic really is.

The show was inspired from the story of Henry "Box" Brown who was a former slave that escaped to freedom on the 23rdof March 1849, by mailing himself in 3- foot-long wooden box from Richmond Virginia to Philadelphia Pennsylvania, where slavery was abolished.

Why bring it to the Fringe?

I think the Fringe is one of the best platforms to present new work and success at the fringe can lead to even bigger opportunities on the global stage.

What sets it apart from other shows at the festival?

I think this is a unique topic within the genre of magic shows and the content within my show is original and explosive.

Who would you recommend comes to see you?

This show is for anyone that wants to get the mind blown away but also wants to enjoy a different take on the traditional magic show. The show is ideal for age 12 and above.

What's next for you after Edinburgh?

After Edinburgh I hope to take this show on a nationwide tour and in the future adapt it to a TV show.

Magical Bones is performing his show Black Magic at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019, for tickets please see www.edfringe.com.

