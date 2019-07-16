EDINBURGH 2019: GARRY STARR CONQUERS TROY Q&A

DAMIEN WARREN-SMITH is an actor and comedian who returns to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with GARRY STARR CONQUERS TROY. This new show will see Garry Starr casually conquer Troy and school audiences in the great art of Pretendism in another anarchic masterclass to remember.

Tell us a bit about Garry Starr Conquers Troy

Having single-handedly saved the performing arts in 2018 with my multi-award-winning debut show Garry Starr Performs Everything I decided to put my newfound fame, power and influence to good use and write a book. An Actor Pretends: Garry's Guide to Good Acting is your one-stop guide to thespianism and in this show I use the vehicle of Greek mythogyny to bring the chapters of my book to life.

What can audiences learn from the show?

This show is a literal fountain of knowledge! For 55 solid minutes, theatrical wisdom will rain down upon the audience like rain upon an audience, spraying them with moist droplets of partially thought through and relatively sound advice. For example, did you know 'Method Acting' is so dangerous because it comes from the word 'Methadone'?

Who would you recommend comes to see it?

Anyone who enjoys laughing like a drain and doesn't mind having a sore face for a few hours afterwards. Although Greek mythogyny is a running theme of the show, prior knowledge isn't necessarily necessary. Also, anyone who just wants to see Achilles eat chillies, touch willies and feel sillies.

And who would you suggest maybe doesn't?

Katie Hopkins

What's next for the show after the festival?

Following EdFringe, Garry will be running off to Las Vegas for 12 months so if you don't catch it now you might just miss out!

Damien Warren-Smith performs in 'Garry Starr Conquers Troy' which is at Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 1st- 25th August (not 12th or 15th). Tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/garry-starr-conquers-troy

