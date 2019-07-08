EDINBURGH 2019: Catherine Cohen Q&A

Click Here for More Articles on Edinburgh Festival

BWW catches up with Catherine Cohen to chat about bringing The Twist...? She's Gorgeous to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit The Twist...? She's Gorgeous

The Twist? She's Gorgeous is a musical exploration of what it's like to live, laugh, love and lose your debit card five times in one year. It's a combination of standup and original songs I wrote with my brilliant co-composter and pianist Henry Koperski.

What sets it apart from other shows at the festival?

It was written by me and I didn't write any of the other shows at the fringe. Also, I will probably be wearing a sequined romper that I rented online.

Where else might we know you from?

HBO's High Maintenance, Comedy Central's Broad City, or my podcast Seek Treatment with Cat & Pat

Are there any other shows you're hoping to catch in Edinburgh?

I'm looking forward to seeing my friends Cam Spence, Adam Hess, Anna Drezen, Jamie Loftus and more!

Who would you recommend comes to see you?

Messy bitches who love drama and/or musical theater fans who are addicted to attention.

See Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She's Gorgeous at the Pleasance Beneath this Edinburgh Festival Fringe. For tickets, go to www.edfringe.com

Sponsored content





Related Articles