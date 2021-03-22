Denise Van Outen's One-Woman Play SOME GIRL I USED TO KNOW to be Presented Virtually

Actress, West End performer and Gogglebox star Denise Van Outen is preparing to stream a newly filmed production of her one-woman play, Some Girl I Used to Know.

In what the pair are calling a unique 'pilm' (play and film) Denise - who co-wrote the play originally with Terry Ronald - will take fans on a nostalgic warm theatrical journey in a bid to escape lockdown blues and lift the spirits of the nation.

The play, which first debuted to sold out audiences on the West End at the Arts Theatre in 2014, shall transport theatre-goers and fans alike to a time when hopes were high and love was intoxicating - and Covid wasn't even conceived.

Both hilarious and touching, this one-woman monologue features a mixtape of songs from the 80s and 90s, including Soft Cell and Culture Club performed as live by Denise. With music supplied by globally renowned producer Steve Anderson - famed for his work with Kylie Minogue, Britney Spears and Steps - the play provides an intimate journey through the inner thoughts of a woman - apt for 2021.



Stephanie (Denise Van Outen) is a successful, rich and beautiful Lingerie designer who has it all - a true Essex girl made good. But having it all isn't always enough.

Set in her luxurious hotel room with nothing but her phone, laptop, and a fully stocked minibar to keep her company she received an out-of-the-blue message from an old flame, Sean.

Her mind wrestles between the reality of her steady stay-at-home husband Paul...to the excitement of her 'shaggable' childhood sweetheart and first love Sean. But which direction will she choose?

The project is being filmed in a luxurious suite at London's Home House Club and Hotel and will give viewers pure escapism from start to finish. A percentage of profits from the live stream - that will run across four nights over Easter weekend - will be donated to the Make a Difference Trust which has been raising funds for theatre professionals forced out of work by the pandemic. Denise says: "We wanted to support the theatre industry in general and raise what we could for the trust.

"It's been the worst time for thousands of amazing staff - so this is a nod to them and I guess a way for Tamzin and me to do our bit."

Esteemed theatre and TV actress Tamzin will direct the project. She says: "I've spent much of lockdown finding beautiful little projects to work on and I'm thrilled to be working with a powerhouse like Denise on my debut outing as a director.

"It's a brilliant and ultimately uplifting tale of one women finding the strength to stand alone without a man by her side and to not be afraid of following her gut. Something that resonated just as strongly now in 2021 as it did in 2014. I can't wait for people to see Denise in action and watch the pilm for themselves."

Denise adds: "To be back performing this play is a dream come true. I almost never imagined it would happen again but right now with everything we are all going through it felt like time to do something special for people.

"Having Tamzin on board made me feel totally at home and it's been a special experience rebirthing the character of Stephanie. She's finding her way, acknowledging her personal strength and navigating her way through a tricky situation. It's a joy to play her again."

Most recently, Denise has appeared as a contestant on C4's The Celebrity Circle and before that was competing on Dancing on Ice before an injury forced her out of the competition.

On the show if she made it through to musicals week she would have skated and performed the Les Miserables stand out track On My Own. To mark the moment despite leaving the show she released her version of the song with every penny of profits going to the Make a Difference Trust.

Denise is also currently working with Terry Ronald on an autobiography giving fans a glimpse of behind the scenes during her 30-year career in showbiz.