Dean John-Wilson, Kelly Price, and More Join PASSION Starring Ruthie Henshall; Full Cast Announced!

Full casting has been announced for Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine's Passion, playing at the Hope Mill Theatre this May!

Dean John-Wilson (Steven Spielberg's Masters of Air, Apple TV; Aladdin) will play Giorgio, the man who finds himself at the heart of a passionate love affair, alongside Olivier nominated Kelly Price (What's New Pussycat?, Birmingham REP; A Little Night Music, Menier Chocolate Factory and Garrick Theatre) as Clara.

The cast is completed by Adam Robert Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre), Charlie Waddell (South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre), Danny Whitehead (Wicked, UK tour), Dalton Harris (The X Factor), Ray Shell (Starlight Express, The Lion King), Steve Watts (As You Like It, Cheek by Jowl), and Tim Walton (Matilda The Musical, RSC). They join the Olivier Award winner and musical theatre icon Ruthie Henshall (Les Miserables; Chicago; Billy Elliot; I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!).

Directed by Sondheim specialist Michael Strassen (Pacific Overtures; Company; Assassins), with movement direction by Sundeep Saini (As You Like It, Little Shop of Horrors) and musical direction by Yshani Perinpanayagam (LMTO), this encapsulating revival will reenergise the tale of love, sex and obsession.

Passion features the music and lyrics of the late great Stephen Sondheim, whose death rocked the theatre community in November last year. His prolific output includes the classics West Side Story, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Company and Follies. Whilst with longtime collaborator James Lapine, they produced the award-winning Sunday in the Park with George and Into The Woods.

Ruthie Henshall comments, I'm so thrilled to be part of this ensemble of unbelievable talent, as we bring to life one of my all-time favourite musicals - a real pinch-me moment! The legacy of Sondheim's work is so important to us all, and I couldn't think of a better group of people to be working with. It's going to be a very special creative process to be a part of.

Performances run Thursday 5th May - Sunday 5th June 2022 at the Hope Mill Theatre, 113 Pollard Street, Manchester M4 7JA.

Tickets are £39.50 and are available from the Hope Mill Theatre Box Office at https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/