Dazed New World Live Streamed Theatre Festival Announced

Over twelve narratives on some of the most difficult facts facing our society today, online theatre festival Dazed New World will feature work exploring how we might evolve post-corona, highlight social injustice, inequality and issues of environmental concern. All shows are ticketed both via Newham's Applecart Arts and various regional partner venues, and will be multi-camera live streamed online at particular dates and times.

The award-winning One Duck Down teaches us about the environment one rubber duck at a time, whilst clowns use Alexa to find the funny side of mental health in Clown-hearted, Black, brown and Asian musical theatre nerds debate all things showtunes in Jellicle Questions for Jellicle Nerds, Sabrina Richmond shares contemporary black British stories in A Black Story, and the audio immersive Imaginarium invites you to discover a whole new world in your bedroom, via your mobile phone.



London Borough of Newham is the home of Applecart Arts and one of the areas worst hit by Covid-19, Dazed New World Festival will include the voices of some of those affected, as well as highlighting broader themes around the pandemic and 2020.

Peter Moreton, Artistic Director of Applecart Arts, said "It's a poetic privilege to be platforming emerging artists just as we all begin to dust ourselves off and evaluate our new landscape. Story has always been at the heart of community and diverse, creative narratives have never been more needed than in our current times. Hopefully this festival of live performance will contribute to the conversation as we set a new agenda for our Dazed New World."

Applecart Arts was founded in 2008 with a monthly event in a pub in Whitechapel. Committed to the power of storytelling as a tool for entertainment, engagement, and inspiration, the company use a wide range of artistic disciplines including theatre, film, music and visual art to cross cultural divides and strengthen communities. Formerly based in The Old School Room in Tower Hamlets, the company moved to Harold Road Community Centre in Upton Park in 2017 - a creative hub that celebrates the community it serves.

A little like a small theatrical tour, Applecart Arts are presenting Dazed New World in partnership other venues across the UK including the Old Fire Station in Oxford and Aberystwyth Arts Centre, who will be engaging their audiences and selling tickets via their box offices. This helps present the work to more people, and connect to share content and income with other venues in these difficult times.

