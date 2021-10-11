Daniel Boys and Emily Tierney Will Lead the European Premiere of LEONARD BERNSTEIN'S NEW YORK at Waterloo East Theatre

West End stars Daniel Boys ('Spamalot', 'Avenue Q' and 'The Boys in the Band' in the West End and Marvin in 'Falsettos') & Emily Tierney (Glinda in 'Wicked', Molly in 'Ghost', Super Hot Lady in 'Eugenius') will star in the European premiere of 'Leonard Bernstein's New York' at Waterloo East Theatre from Tuesday 26 October - Sunday 14 November, 2021.

'Leonard Bernstein's New York' is a joyous musical revue exploring the music of Bernstein and the city that inspired so much of his life and work. From his famous friendships with Comden and Green, Sondheim, Robbins and Copland to his ascendance as one of the great American composers, it is packed with beloved hits from shows including 'West Side Story', 'On the Town', and 'Wonderful Town'.

Director Gerald Armin said: "'Leonard Bernstein's New York' has rarely been performed since its New York premiere in 2008 and I am thrilled to present the European Premiere at Waterloo East Theatre with the incredibly talented West End stars Daniel Boys and Emily Tierney."

Learn more and book tickets at www.waterlooeast.co.uk.