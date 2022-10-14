DJ And Producer Supermini Releases Brand New Remix of 'THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA'

A brand new remix of The Phantom of the Opera, the title song from Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, one of the most successful and spectacular productions of all time, has been released on streaming platforms.

The new track, which features vocals from the current West End leads Killian Donnelly, and Lucy St. Louis is remixed by the Spanish DJ and Producer Supermini.

This follows the 2021 release of About This remix of the same track with lead vocals from previous Broadway cast Ben Crawford and Meghan Picerno.

This version debuted, with a huge international reaction, at a block party featuring a DJ set by Andrew Lloyd outside the Majestic Theater in New York City to celebrate the reopening of Phantom on Broadway after the Covid pandemic.

All five tracks are available on one EP on all major streaming platforms from October 14, 2022. Listen HERE.

Since opening in 1986, The Phantom of the Opera has played to over 145 million people in 183 cities in 17 languages. The Phantom of the Opera has run for over 30 years in the West End and on Broadway. It is Broadway's longest-running show and has received over 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony Awards and four Olivier awards.



The Phantom of the Opera (The Remixes)



Tracklisting:

1- The Phantom of the Opera (Supermini & 2118 Remix)

2 - The Phantom of the Opera (About That Remix)

3 - The Phantom of the Opera (Supermini & 2118 Extended Mix)

4 - The Phantom of the Opera (About That Extended Remix)

5 - The Phantom of the Opera (Supermini & 2118 Extended Instrumental)



Artists

Supermini tracks: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Killian Donnelly, Lucy St. Louis, Supermini

About That tracks: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ben Crawford, Meghan Picerno, About That



The Really Useful Group is wholly owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber and exists to produce, license, and promote his shows and music around the globe, including some of the world's longest-running and most successful musicals such as The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Sunset Boulevard and School of Rock - The Musical. The Really Useful Group works across theatre, film, and television, producing and developing new projects and partnerships worldwide, alongside ongoing work in education, amateur licensing, and music publishing. Each year, across markets in every corner of the world, The Really Useful Group's content reaches and is shared by hundreds of millions of people.