DINNERLADIES Stage Adaptation to Tour the UK After More Than 25 Years

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The Victoria Wood sitcom dinnerladies will returned to the stage next year. More than a quarter of a century after it was first screened on BBC One, a brand-new stage adaptation for 2027 in the first piece of Victoria's work to be commissioned by the Estate. Adapted by Beth and Emma Kilcoyne and directed by double Olivier-award winner Sean Foley.

The new show features a storyline inspired by the beloved original TV sitcom episodes and characters. Premiering at the Manchester Opera House in January, the production will then tour major theatres across the UK until August and star Les Dennis (Coronation Street, Only Fools and Horses The Musical) as maintenance man Stan. Further star casting will be announced soon, and tickets will go on sale from 29th June for select theatres.

Originally created, written and starring comedy legend Victoria Wood, dinnerladies ran for two acclaimed series and 16 episodes between 1998 and 2000, winning widespread critical plaudits and a devoted audience for its warmth, wit and brilliantly observed characters. Winning a British Comedy Award for Best TV Comedy in 2000, the sitcom was set in the canteen of fictional Manchester factory HWD Components, and followed the lives, friendships and workplace dramas of the staff and regulars who gathered there every day.

Now, audiences will once again be reunited with the unforgettable world of dinnerladies, and the affectionate portrayal of everyday working British life. This new adaptation will feature all the much-loved characters that made the show a huge British classic with a lasting place in comedy history, including Bren, Tony, Dolly, Anita, Jean, Twinkle, Philippa and Stan. Whether you're revisiting an old favourite or discovering it for the first time, dinnerladies serves up a hilarious night out packed with heart, nostalgia and plenty of surprises.

The Victoria Wood Estate said: “We are delighted to be bringing the joy of Victoria Wood's much-loved classic dinnerladies back to the nation after more than 25 years. We hope that this new stage adaptation by Beth and Emma Kilcoyne and directed by Sean Foley - featuring a story inspired by the original TV series - will take theatre goers across the UK straight back to the delights of the canteen and characters they grew to love.”

Speaking about joining the production, Les Dennis added: “I'm so thrilled to be on board with this new production of Victoria Wood's dinnerladies. I'm lucky enough to say I knew Victoria - she and I performed on the comedy circuit in the 1970s and were both finalists on New Faces. I was always such a fan of her - both as a person, and as a comedic voice. Being part of this tour and seeing these beloved northern working-class characters brought to the stage is a perfect way to keep her legacy alive. I'm the first cast member to be announced as Stan, and I can't wait to see which fantastic actresses will be bringing these amazing dinnerladies characters to life – they're all such fantastic roles. I think fans of Victoria will be in for a real treat after hearing director Sean Foley's plans for this tour!”

DINNERLADIES - UK TOUR DATES 2027

22nd – 23rd January - Churchill Theatre, Bromley - ON SALE 3 JULY

26th Jan – 6th February - Opera House, Manchester - ON SALE 3 JULY

9th – 13th February - Venue Cymru, Llandudno - ON SALE 2 JULY

16th – 20th February - Theatre Royal, Bath - ON SALE 29 JUNE

23rd – 27th February - Grand Opera House, York - ON SALE 3 JULY

2nd – 6th March - Birmingham Hippodrome - ON SALE 1 JULY

9th – 13th March - Stockton Globe - ON SALE 3 JULY

16th – 20th March - Milton Keynes Theatre - ON SALE 3 JULY

23rd – 27th March - Congress Theatre, Eastbourne - ON SALE 3 JULY

31st March – 3rd April - Blackpool Opera House - ON SALE 29 JUNE

6th – 10th April - New Theatre, Cardiff - ON SALE 3 JULY

13th – 17th April - New Theatre, Hull - ON SALE 3 JULY

20th – 24th April - Theatre Royal, Nottingham - ON SALE 3 JULY

27th April – 1st May - New Theatre, Wimbledon - ON SALE 3 JULY

4th – 8th May - Regent Theatre, Ipswich - ON SALE 29 JUNE

11th – 15th May - Princess Theatre, Torquay - ON SALE 3 JULY

18th – 22nd May - Hall for Cornwall, Truro - ON SALE 20 JULY

25th – 29th May - Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth - ON SALE 29 JUNE

1st – 5th June - Royal & Derngate, Northampton - ON SALE 1 JULY

8th – 12th June - Regent Theatre, Stoke - ON SALE 3 JULY

15th – 19th June - G Live, Guildford - ON SALE 3 JULY

22nd – 26th June - Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury - ON SALE SOON

29th June – 3rd July - Grand Theatre, Leeds - ON SALE 3 JULY

5th July - Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton - ON SALE 1 JULY

13th - 17th July - Empire, Liverpool - ON SALE 3 JULY

20th – 24th July - Hexagon, Reading - ON SALE 3 JULY

27th – 31st July - City Hall, Sheffield - ON SALE 3 JULY

3rd – 7th August - Cliffs Pavilion, Southend - ON SALE 3 JULY

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