THE LAST FIVE YEARS Starring Rachel Zegler and Ben Platt to be Released on CD and Vinyl

Atlantic Records will release physical editions of Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS (25th Anniversary Live at the London Palladium).

The live recording will officially be available as a 2LP vinyl and 2-disc CD on September 25 with pre-orders available now HERE. Released in April, the recording features Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen, Pitch Perfect, Parade) and Golden Globe, NBR, and Olivier winner Rachel Zegler (Evita, The Hunger Games, West Side Story). First announced at the Hollywood Bowl, where the stars surprised the audience from the stage during the evening’s bows (watch HERE), the recorded album is currently available on all digital streaming platforms.

“It’s impossible for me to imagine two performers who could embody these characters as seamlessly, as virtuosically, and with as much deep emotion as Ben and Rachel,” shared Brown around the release of the live recording this past spring. “This recording is an incredible cap on the first quarter-century of the extraordinary life of The Last Five Years and the best possible springboard for whatever comes next. These two titanic talents are the future of musical theater, and I’m both immensely proud of them and honored by their commitment to my work.”

Captured live during the limited, sold-out concert residency at the historic London Palladium from March 24-29, 2026, the recording documents Platt and Zegler in this special 25th Anniversary staging.

ABOUT THE LAST FIVE YEARS (25TH ANNIVERSARY PRODUCTION)

An emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, The Last Five Years is celebrated for its unique storytelling structure: Cathy (Rachel Zegler) tells her story backwards while Jamie (Ben Platt) tells his story chronologically. Since its premiere in 2001, the musical has become a cultural touchstone, remaining a perennial favorite for its wit, honesty, and Brown’s extraordinary score.

TRACKLIST

Still Hurting

Shiksa Goddess

See I'm Smiling

Moving Too Fast

A Part of That

The Schmuel Song

A Summer in Ohio

The Next Ten Minutes

A Miracle Would Happen / When You Come Home To Me

Climbing Uphill

If I Didn't Believe in You

I Can Do Better Than That

Nobody Needs to Know

Goodbye Until Tomorrow / I Could Never Rescue You

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