Curve Delays New Production of BILLY ELLIOT and Announces Extension Week

Due to a number of cases of Covid-19 amongst the Billy Elliot the Musical company, the production is now delayed, with performances beginning 13 July.

Please see a statement from Curve Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster below:

"Unfortunately, valuable rehearsal time for Billy Elliot the Musical has been lost due to a number of covid cases in our company. Therefore, we have made the decision to cancel performances from Thursday 7th to Tuesday 12th July to allow us to make up time in the rehearsal room and ensure we deliver a first-class production for our audiences.

We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by this delay in opening. All customers affected by the show postponement have been contacted by our Box Office team. If you have not received an email from us, then please contact us on tickets@curvetheatre.co.uk.

Whilst we are disappointed BILLY is opening a little later than planned, we are pleased to announce we are extending the run by an extra week with final performances now scheduled until Saturday 20th August.

The Billy Elliot company is now fighting fit, and we would like to thank them for their spirit and dedication to this production. We cannot wait to share this electrifying Made at Curve musical with you all next month!"

Tickets for Billy Elliot the Musical at Curve be purchased on Curve's website

www.curveonline.co.uk, over the phone by calling 0116 242 3595 or in-person at Curve's Box Office.