Creation Theatre Announces Innovative Gameplay Production Of ROMEO & JULIET

Are you a Montague or a Capulet? It's time to choose sides.

Next month, Creation Theatre in partnership with Watford Palace Theatre presents the world's most famous star-crossed lovers, fated to bring about their own tragic downfall, in an expansive multi-platform digital production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet.

Mixing LIVE real-time performance, pre-filmed scenes and choose your own adventure style gameplay the audience, in true Creation Theatre style, are at the very heart of the action. The show will be immersive, fast paced and intimate.

Fate and destiny skills will be put to the test upon entering Verona. Audiences will find themselves at the Capulet party, caught up in the drama they will journey through a multitude of different theatrical pathways and unlock secret moments and experiences. With at least one hundred possible variations, individuals will decide outcomes and see a unique and enthralling show influenced by their choices.

Romeo & Juliet marks Creation Theatre's 9th online production but this will be the first that operates across a multitude of technologies and utilises different digital platforms. Director Natasha Rickman comments: "Digital theatre is now its own art form. The multiverse format is so freeing and the fact that our actors can perform multiple versions of scenes which can be viewed simultaneously by people all over the world is hugely exciting. Plus, for this special production we have amassed a hugely talented cast, which includes some of the UK's leading Shakespearean actors."

The 13-strong cast includes RSC Associate Artist Katy Stephens who has played almost every leading Shakespearian character at either the RSC or SHAKESPEARE'S GLOBE, Sebastian Capitan Viveros who starred in Sweat (THE GIELGUD THEATRE, DONMAR WAREHOUSE), Clare Humphrey (BELGRADE THEATRE, BAC, WEST YORKSHIRE PLAYHOUSE, MERCURY THEATRE), and Dharmesh Patel (RSC, SHAKESPEARE'S GLOBE) who is also one of Creation Theatre's Rep actors alongside Kofi Dennis, Annabelle Terry (THEATRE ROYAL BURY ST EDMONDS, CREATION THEATRE's The Tempest Live, BARN THEATRE) and Graeme Rose (STAN'S CAFÉ, RED SHIFT, KILN, BIRMINGHAM REP). Vera Chok (NATIONAL THEATRE, ALMEIDA, REGENTS PARK OPEN AIR THEATRE), Viss Elliot Savafi (RSC, THE GLOBE), Giles Stoakley, Andy Owens also join the line-up. Making their professional debuts are Harmony Rose Bremner and Lola Boulter. Harmony is a 2020 RADA graduate and Lola joined through the government's Kickstarter scheme.

Costume and set design is by Ryan Dawson Laight and Movement Director Simon Pittman (CREATIVE ASSOCIATE AT FRANTIC ASSEMBLY) has choreographed the dance and fight scenes especially for the medium.

Brigid Larmour, Artistic Director, Watford Palace Theatre adds: "Watford Palace Theatre is thrilled to be partnering with Creation Theatre on this timely, accessible, and inventive production - a truly interactive digital show. Since lockdown began, we've been reaching out to collaborate with other companies and artists in our region digitally and - like theatre makers across the country - respond to the challenge in creative new ways. We can't wait for audiences and families to immerse themselves in this exciting reimagining of Shakespeare's classic love story!"

