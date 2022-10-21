Courtney Bowman and Andy Barke Join PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL in the West End

West End sensation Courtney Bowman will star as Kit De Luca and current cast member Andy Barke will take on the role of Happy Man/Mr Thompson in Pretty Woman the Musical from Tuesday 15 November. They join Aimie Atkinson as Vivian Ward and Danny Mac as Edward Lewis who extend their stay at the Savoy Theatre, with the production booking until April 2023.

Also joining the company is Daniel Clift, with the cast for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL completed by John Addison, Jemma Alexander, Becky Anderson, Matt Bateman, Patrick Barrett, Robertina Bonano, Oliver Brenin, Alex Charles, Ben Darcy, Hannah Ducharme, Elishia Edwards, Tom Andrew Hargreaves, Antony Hewitt, Helen Hill, Mark Holden, Elly Jay, Matt Jones, Kurt Kansley, Georgia Kleopa, Annabelle Laing, Will Luckett, Curtis Patrick, Hassun Sharif, Cilla Silvia and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.

Courtney Bowman's theatre credits include Elle in Legally Blonde at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, for which she was nominated for a Black British Theatre Award, Anne Boleyn in SIX at the Arts Theatre and Lyric Theatre, Fatimah in original cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Apollo Theatre and Sheffield Crucible, Martha in Blondel at the Union Theatre and the UK Tour of The Wind in the Willows.

Andy Barke has been part of the West End company of Pretty Woman The Musical since the show opened in 2020. His other theatre credits include UK Tours of Annie, Nativity! The Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar and Starlight Express, An Officer and Gentleman and Legally Blonde both at Leicester Curve, BIG The Musical at Theatre Royal Plymouth and Exposure at the St. James Theatre.

Aimie Atkinson received a What's On Stage Award nomination for her role in Pretty Woman: The Musical. She was in the original West End cast of the hit musical Six at the Arts Theatre and was nominated for an Olivier Award for her performance. Her other credits include Daniela in In the Heights at King's Cross Theatre, Serena in Legally Blonde at Kilworth House, Chloe in Never Forget - The Take That Musical and Luisa in Zorro The Musical, both on national tour. Aimie is the winner of the prestigious BBC Radio 2 Voice of Musical Theatre Award.

Danny Mac appeared as Giles Ralston in the world's longest running play, The Mousetrap at the St Martin's Theatre in 2021. His many other theatre credits include Bob Wallace in White Christmas at the Dominion Theatre, Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard and Nino in Amelie, both on national tour, Gabey in On The Town at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and the West End productions of Wicked and Legally Blonde. Danny captured the nation's hearts and received overwhelming support during his incredible time on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing, making it all the way to the final.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, it is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song 'Oh, Pretty Woman' which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSP's.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd are the Global General Management Consultant.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway where it ran at the Nederlander Theatre. The German production opened in Hamburg at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in September 2019 to rave reviews, and a US Tour of the show opened in October 2021.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., Roy Furman, Edward Walson, deRoy Kierstead and Stage Entertainment.